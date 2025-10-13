Car rental company in Thailand promises ‘no questions, no judgment, just comfort’ in controversial ad

Luxury car rental service in Thailand impresses netizens with controversial ad promising total privacy

A Bangkok-based luxury car rental service has set social media abuzz with a provocative advertisement that boldly promises total discretion for its clients.

Car rental ad in Thailand promises absolute discretion

On 5 Oct, MIIV Car Rental shared an image on Instagram featuring a well-dressed man and woman seated closely in the back of one of their cars.

The seemingly AI-generated image shows them gazing into each other’s eyes while the man gently holds the woman’s right hand.

A tagline across the image reads: “NOT MY WIFE”, followed by the statement: “We didn’t see. We don’t know. We just drive.” The Instagram caption reinforces MIIV’s emphasis on discretion: Our chauffeurs deliver silence, discretion, and seamless service — no questions, no judgment, just comfort. The company, which brands itself as a premium chauffeured car service, highlighted its fleet of luxury cars and personal security options, and included its WhatsApp contact number for bookings.

Netizens react to unorthodox advertising

The post has since gone viral for its unapologetically cheeky message. An impressed netizen called it “next level marketing”.

Another Instagram user agreed, calling it great advertising by MIIV Car Rental.

One commenter joked that this car service will ensure that the “Coldplay affair” incident won’t happen again.

Another netizen called MIIV Car Rental “wild” for rolling out such an ad.

While the ad doesn’t explicitly mention infidelity, the provocative slogan and image of a couple sharing a private moment in the car have sparked discussions online.

Regardless of mixed reactions, the campaign appears to have achieved its intention — maximum attention.

Also read: Man in Thailand holds wife at knifepoint on street after allegedly discovering her affair

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @miiv_thailand on Instagram & MIIV Car Rental.