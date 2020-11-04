Carousel Dine-In Buffet Returns On 12 Nov, With Home Delivery Option Available

One of the things Singaporeans definitely missed was indulging in our favourite buffets when the pandemic struck.

Slowly as our country opens up again with more dining restrictions eased, buffets have started welcoming diners back to enjoy their palatable offerings.

From 12 Nov, fans of Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts can indulge in an à la carte dinner buffet where individual dishes will be served right to your table.

If you pay using certain credit cards and PayNow, you can enjoy a 20% discount as well. For those who aren’t able to get a reservation, do not fret because food delivery options are now available.

This will be a good opportunity to treat your fam to a delicious spread to round off 2020.

À la carte dinner buffet served to you

Carousel is opening its doors soon with a new concept to give diners a safe and pleasant experience.

One of the signature stations of this buffet is its seafood spread. With a wide array of the freshest crabs, lobsters and prawns, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation at a resort by the sea.

Then comes the myriad of palatable international cuisines that we can dig into, all in one place. No need for plane tickets and passports.

Of course, no meal is complete without sinful, delectable treats. Fill your tummies with exquisitely luscious chocolate mousse or rich cheesecake to end the buffet on a sweet note.

Bento & dessert delivery to your doorstep

Taking its buffet concept one step further, Carousel has introduced a food delivery service. If you’ve always longed to indulge in their appetising cuisine without having to leave your house, your wish has come true.

Family bentos, solo bentos, celebration seafood feast, celebration with friends feast, and desserts are all available for delivery right to your doorstep. The best part is, they deliver island-wide.



Wild Wild West Family Bento

Solo bentos include various options to satisfy any craving you may have. From Wok-fried Kung Pao Chicken to Murgh Makhan Masala (oven-baked chicken in aromatic spices), you won’t get enough of these savoury meals.

Wok-fried Kung Pao Chicken

For the full Carousel experience in the comfort of your own home, don’t forget to add dessert into your cart. Try the Okinawa Sweet Potato and Soya Milk Cake which is made of Japanese purple sweet potato with soya milk mousse.

A complete atas buffet experience at home will make planning a mini party a lot easier — just remember to invite no more than 5 guests.

Discounts for certain payment methods

If you dine from 12 Nov to 31 Dec, you will be entitled to a 20% off total food bill for all meals if you pay with PayNow.

There are similar 20% discounts as well for users of the following debit and credit cards during the same period:

AMEX

CIMB (credit card only)

Citibank

Maybank

OCBC

DBS/POSB

UOB

You may view the full menu prices here.

How to get to Carousel or order food delivery

To reserve a table for dinner buffet, you can click here. Here’s more info if you’re planning to enjoy a meal there soon:

Address: Royal Plaza on Scotts, Lobby Level, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

Operating hours: 9.30am – 7pm daily

Contact: 6737 7966

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

If you would like to call for delivery, these are the details:

Contact: (65) 6589 7788

Operating Hours: 9.30am – 7pm daily

Cost: Family meals from $68+; solo bentos from $12+

Pleasures of life in a new normal

As Singapore slowly opens up again, we are gradually able to enjoy our favourite pastimes and social activities with our loved ones.

The encouraging part is how businesses are reinventing themselves to adapt to the health and safety restrictions. We salute them for that, and certainly can’t wait to sink our teeth into the delectable cuisines at Carousel.

