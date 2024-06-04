‘I’m the shop owner’: M’sia man counters customer who judged him for being a cashier

Man in Malaysia rebuts customer who looked down on him for handling cashier duties

Recently, a noteworthy incident took place in Malaysia where an older woman reportedly looked down on a man for handling store cashier duties.

Little did she know that the man she belittled was in fact the store owner himself.

Taking to social media to share the interaction, the owner also noted that he is currently living out his childhood dreams of travelling around the world.

Customer belittled him for being 26 years old & ‘only working as a cashier’

On 30 May, the store owner, who goes by the username @QamarulQashroff, recounted his encounter with the customer in an X post.

He said he was handling cashier duties on one occasion when a woman walked up to pay for her meal. She then asked him what his age was.

Upon learning that he was 26 this year, the woman probed further:

You’re 26 years old and only working as a cashier?

“I’m the shop owner, you know,” the man said in response.

In his post, he also said there is no shame in a 26-year-old working as a cashier as it’s an honest living.

Man shared pictures of his travels around the world

In a separate post, the OP shared a series of images of his travels around the world. One image showed him posing in front of a castle at a theme park.

Another shot was a selfie of him at Vietnam’s famed Golden Bridge.

“Thank you, Auntie,” he wrote in his post. “Because of you I am able to travel and see the world.”

The owner subsequently posted an update on 2 June, noting that many customers have turned up at his store since the incident went viral.

He also apologised for the slow service.

Also read: Tourist from China gets thumbs down from MacRitchie Treetop Walk security officer, NParks investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @QamarulQashroff on X and X.