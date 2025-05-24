Redditors share ways to use CDC vouchers beyond food, some use it for dental services

Redditors reveal different ways they use CDC vouchers beyond food

With the latest round of S$500 CDC vouchers rolled out for Singaporean households, netizens are getting creative with how they spend them — and it’s not just on food.

One user turned to the r/askSingapore subreddit, urging fellow Singaporeans to share their ideas on how else to use the vouchers.

The thread quickly exploded with savvy suggestions, from toiletries to dental treatments and even haircuts.

Of all the replies in the thread, one trend stood out — many Singaporeans were using their vouchers to ease the cost of daily necessities like shampoo, body wash, and detergent.

Many users also vouched for the beauty shop, Venus, which is known to sell toiletries at lower prices.

Some spend on bigger ticket services, such as dental visits

Another smart way Singaporeans are spending their CDC vouchers? Dental clinics.

Redditors noted that dental services are not exactly the cheapest, with one user claiming that they have used their vouchers to pay for two dental clinic visits so far.

Another netizen noted that this is also a good way to “easily finish” all the vouchers.

Up there, along with dental clinics, are salons.

What’s better than a fresh cut? Arguably, not having to fork out any cash for it.

According to one commenter, some salons accept CDC vouchers for hair wash and cut services.

One user, though, gave the vouchers to their parents as a way of “contributing to the expenses”.

Featured image adapted from TimeOut and WeSmile Dental, both images are for illustration purposes only.