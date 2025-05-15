‘Should be per pax, not per household’: Redditor sparks CDC voucher debate, calls for individual payouts

Reddit thread on CDC vouchers sparks heated debate among netizens

As the latest round of S$500 CDC vouchers rolls out to Singaporean households on Tuesday (13 May), one Redditor’s opinion has ignited a heated online debate: Should CDC vouchers be given out per person, not per household?

In a joint statement with the CDCs last month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) confirmed that all households will receive S$800 worth of CDC Vouchers in 2025 — split into S$500 in May and another S$300 in January 2026.

But not everyone’s thrilled.

‘CDC vouchers should be per pax not per household’

Taking to the r/singapore subreddit on Wednesday (14 May), one Redditor dropped a spicy take titled “CDC vouchers should be per pax, not per household.”

They argued that the current structure unfairly short-changes larger families, for instance, a household of five receives the same S$500 as a single-person household, effectively giving them less support per capita.

While the OP praised the non-cash nature of the vouchers, saying it helps support local businesses instead of “JB’s economy”, they insisted the one-size-fits-all approach was flawed.

The Redditor suggested a tiered approach instead:

Adults should receive the full amount.

Children under 18 should get half the value, acknowledging they may not need as much.

Families caring for elderly parents shouldn’t be penalised for “not throwing them into an old folks’ home”.

Netizens say CDC vouchers should be distributed by income

However, not everyone was on board. Others online chimed in with differing opinions.

One commenter suggested the vouchers be distributed based on income, similar to schemes like the GST Voucher or CHAS, which already factor in household earnings.

“Why can’t we use the data that’s already being used for CDC?” they asked.

But some pointed out the practical problems, saying that such a method would be too complex for vendors like hawkers and heartland shopkeepers.

“There’s no way they can deal with a complicated claim system that requires identity verification.”

“It has to be fuss free and straightforward to claim,” they added.

Another added that income-based schemes might upset middle- or higher-income households, who could feel unfairly left out.

Business owner points out the irony of CDC vouchers

Interestingly, a pastry shop owner chimed in to highlight what they see as a flaw in the system — questioning if the scheme truly benefits small local businesses.

They criticised how large retail groups, such as Kimly Group and privately-owned coffee shop chains, still qualify for the scheme.

Also read: FairPrice offers S$6 return voucher for every S$60 CDC voucher spent

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Time Out and Studio Japan on Canva, both images are for illustration purposes only.