People allegedly urinate daily at Chai Chee void deck, resident complains of unhygienic environment

Resident says Chai Chee void deck has ‘turned into an open toilet’ as people urinate daily

An HDB void deck in Chai Chee has purportedly become somewhat of an “open toilet”, with people allegedly urinating there daily.

This has led a resident to post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (28 Oct) that the environment had become “unpleasant and unhygienic”.

User shares videos of men allegedly urinating

The user claimed that people “from all walks of life” had been urinating at the void deck of Block 26 Chai Chee Road.

He also shared videos of men allegedly urinating, with one pulling his shorts up after allegedly peeing in a corner.

He then casually walked away after he was done.

In another clip, a person — who could have urinated at the same corner — subsequently rode away on a motorcycle or mobility device.

Two other videos showed men appearing to urinate at a different corner of the same void deck, with only their feet seen.

User says people usually urinate at Chai Chee void deck after 8pm

According to the original poster (OP), this was a daily occurrence and had been going on for “quite some time” — usually after 8pm.

In particular, he observed that a group frequented the area to drink beer.

Yet another clip shared by the OP revealed that the floor of the void deck had visible stains.

Strong urine smell at the block, says OP

As a result of the practice, the environment at the block has become “unpleasant and unhygienic”, the OP said, adding:

The strong smell of urine around the void deck is very noticeable and unpleasant.

Apart from the unsanitary environment, he also highlighted that this was also a safety concern, as the individuals would expose themselves in public.

In a comment on his post on Wednesday (29 Oct), he said the situation had not improved as people were seen urinating there that day.

Netizens urge town council to take action

In the comments, netizens questioned why the town council had not responded to the issue.

Others offered suggestions on how to deter people from urinating at the void deck.

Several users said that a fake camera should be installed at the corner, along with a sign that says the area is under surveillance.

Another commenter proposed that the town council install a portable toilet, similar to those used at funerals.

On the other hand, a netizen felt that the consumption of alcohol in void decks should be prohibited.

MS News has reached out to the East Coast Town Council for more information about the matter.

