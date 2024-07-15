Strong winds send chairs & tables flying from mamak stall in M’sia, staff run after them

Strong winds send chairs and tables flying from mama shop in M’sia

Strong winds are often scary, but they can sometimes make objects move in amusing ways.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok showing chairs and tables flying from a mamak stall in Kajang, Malaysia.

Mamak stalls are no-frills eateries that are often open-air and open all year round.

The video, posted by @ssyashy_ earlier this week, has garnered 1.5 million views.

Chairs seemed to run away from the mama shop

The video first showed two chairs sliding across the floor, seemingly running away from the eatery.

However, a third chair tumbles after them, revealing that it was the wind causing the incident.

A man is then seen running after two other flying chairs.

He manages to grab them and blocks another one from flying away. Funnily, a folded table comes sliding into the scene a few moments later.

Even motorcycles got knocked over by strong winds

Speaking to WeirdKaya, the original poster (OP) said the incident happened when she and her housemates were eating at a mama shop at around 1.30 am.

The wind began to pick up, causing cups on empty tables to fall and chairs and tables to move on their own. Even motorcycles started getting knocked over, the OP noted.

People nearby tried to help by picking up and holding the chairs, while the mamak stall’s workers rushed to fold the tables outside.

Additionally, diners had to move indoors to continue eating.

Netizens leave funny comments about the flying chairs

TikTok users left amused comments on the viral video. Some expressed that they initially thought the video was in reverse.

Others said it felt like the chairs were running away in an attempt to be free.

Some even said the chairs moved so swiftly it was as if they were sports cars in a race.

