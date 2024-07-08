Chinese cemetery in Thailand holds movie screening for the dead Avid moviegoers can agree that watching a good film does wonders in soothing the soul. In Thailand, a Chinese cemetery held a movie screening for the dead early last month. The event has since gone viral on Chinese social media. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the one-of-a-kind movie screening took place in Nakhon Ratchasima province from 2 to 6 June. It was held to commemorate the people who were buried there and to provide comfort to the spirits.

Rows of empty chairs set up for the spirits

Films were shown at an open-air auditorium within the cemetery from 7pm until midnight for five days.

Rows of empty chairs were set up for the spirits, with only four staff members present.

The cemetery houses 2,800 graves, primarily belonging to individuals of Chinese descent.

The Chinese community in Thailand, influenced by Confucian values, places significant importance on filial piety and reverence for ancestors, noted SCMP.

Movie screening said to comfort the souls

Chinese Thais believe that some spirits may linger in the human world due to unfulfilled wishes.

By conducting ceremonies such as the movie screening for the dead, these souls can feel remembered and honoured, which offers them comfort.

This practice is believed to reduce the spirits’ “interference” with the living.

In addition to the film screening, staff also burned paper offerings such as food, model houses, vehicles, clothing, and daily necessities for the spirits.

Featured image adapted from Siam Rath, Khaosod