‘Special needs or not, all kids have their own needs’: Chan Chun Sing reveals youngest son has cerebral palsy

Chan Chun Sing reveals youngest son has cerebral palsy during interview with 8world News

In an exclusive interview with 8world News, education minister Chan Chun Sing revealed that his youngest son has cerebral palsy.

During the interview, Mr Chan was asked about the aspects of life that his youngest son requires assistance with.

The interviewer pointed to pictures Mr Chan shared of ‘adventures’ the pair embarked on while exploring Singapore’s public transport system.

The education minister was upfront with his response, stating that his son suffers from cerebral palsy — a group of disorders that affects an individual’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

While he was rather coy about the details, Mr Chan said that all children have their own needs:

Regardless whether a child has special needs, all children will have their own individual needs.

Mr Chan said that as a parent and father, it’s natural for him to want the best for his children.

As such, he tries to spend as much time as he can with his children and be there with them through their growing years.

Mr Chan has three children — a daughter and two sons.

Daughter gets teased in school for being “Minister’s daughter”

The minister also spoke briefly about his eldest daughter and the comments she’d received from schoolmates.

He said that whenever she performs well in school, her peers would jokingly comment that it’s expected. After all, she’s the daughter of a minister.

But when she doesn’t do well, her schoolmates would likewise tease her by saying she should’ve done better as a minister’s child.

MOE to implement measures to bolster special needs education sector

Earlier this week, Mr Chan spoke about measures that the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be implementing to strengthen the special needs education (SPED) sector.

This includes the Journeys of Excellence package, which supports SPED professional development.

MOE will also be working with SPED schools and Social Service Agencies (SSA) to form a pool of relief teachers who can be activated when needed.

This allows SPED teachers to go for training and get the necessary support when they need to be away for reasons such as medical or urgent leave.

