Changi Airport SG60 walk raises over S$220K for charity, launches light-up featuring S’pore icons

SG60 celebrations at Changi Airport kick off with charity walk & light-up

Changi Airport kicked off its series of celebrations for Singapore’s 60th birthday with the SG60 Changi Airport Charity Walk and a dazzling light-up along Airport Boulevard.

Held along the scenic Changi Airport Connector, the event drew more than 1,200 participants.

Among those in attendance were Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, representatives from the Changi Airport community, and members of the public.

Light-up featuring Singapore icons

Prior to the start of the walk, Mr Siow officially launched the SG60 light-up, a tribute to “60 Years of Homecoming”.

Stretching along Airport Boulevard, the display features over 100km of LED lights, bringing to life iconic Singapore landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion, the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground, and the Changi Control Tower.

The SG60 light-up will continue to illuminate the boulevard until the end of the year, offering a warm welcome — or fond farewell — to travellers and visitors passing through Changi.

More than S$220,000 raised through Charity Walk

Following the launch, Mr Siow flagged off the SG60 Changi Airport Charity Walk from Terminal 2’s Race Village.

Participants embarked on a 2km stroll filled with nostalgic touches and engaging activities.

Along the route, they received glow sticks, answered interactive trivia, and posed with photo-worthy local delight-themed installations featuring kueh lapis, durians, and curry puffs.

Old-school treats such as iced gem biscuits and ice cream sandwiches added to the nostalgic charm, while finishers were rewarded with a commemorative medallion and an exclusive SG60 plush keychain featuring Buddy Bear or Mr Merlion.

The walk raised over S$57,000 through registration fees and public donations.

With dollar-for-dollar matching by both the Changi Foundation and SG Gives, the total sum exceeded S$220,000.

Funds raised will go towards various causes, including Community Chest-supported programmes that empower youth-at-risk and children with special needs.

More SG60 festivities to come

In the weeks ahead, visitors to Changi Airport and Jewel can look forward to a vibrant line-up of SG60-themed events and installations celebrating Singapore’s 60th birthday.

Across the departure halls, stunning horticultural displays pay tribute to Singapore as a City in Nature.

These include a 7m-tall Vanda Miss Joaquim centrepiece at Terminal 3 and a 6m floral Merlion at Terminal 2.

On 1 Aug, Changi Airport will host the SG60 Homecoming Concert, headlined by beloved local artistes Kit Chan and Stefanie Sun.

The evening promises a stirring National Day sing-along beneath the canopy of Jewel’s lush Forest Valley.

Then, on National Day itself (9 Aug), visitors can gather at Terminal 3’s ST3PS at Basement 2 to catch a live screening of the National Day Parade.

The celebration will include games, captivating performances, and a special mascot appearance by Mr Merlion.

As a special treat, the first 300 Changi Rewards members can redeem an exclusive SG60 NDP pack — a fitting way to commemorate the nation’s birthday.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.