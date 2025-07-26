New Changi Airport T5 MRT Interchange will connect TEL & CRL, with direct route to GBTB & Marina Bay

Changi Airport T5 MRT Interchange will connect with city centre & major hubs

Those in Singapore can now look forward to increased connectivity to Changi Airport, with the announcement of a new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) – Cross Island Line (CRL) interchange station on Friday (25 July).

Called the TE32/CR1 Changi Terminal 5, the interchange will link the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 to the city centre and other major hubs.

Changi Airport Terminal 5 is set to be a mega terminal, serving 50 million more passengers annually.

The construction of the terminal, which began on 14 May, will be completed in the mid-2030s.

Enhanced connectivity via the TELe

The new interchange station is part of the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe), connecting Changi Airport to the nation’s city centre.

The TEL will stretch an extra 14km, running all the way to the new Changi Terminal 5 instead of its current end at Sungei Bedok station.

From Changi Terminal 5, the TEL will also connect to Tanah Merah station.

The existing EWL stretch between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah will be converted to operate as TEL stations.

This means that commuters travelling from Changi Airport will have a more direct and seamless way to get onto the TEL network, and, by extension, many places in Singapore.

Faster, seamless journeys

The completed TEL will span 57km, connecting areas from Tanah Merah in the east all the way up north to Woodlands North.

Along the way, the TEL will also pass through iconic local spots, such as Gardens by the Bay, Orchard, Maxwell, and Marina Bay.

This change will reduce travel times. For example, the duration of a trip from Changi Airport to Marina Bay via TEL is expected to be reduced by 10 minutes.

Besides the TEL, Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 will also be on the CRL.

The CRL will offer passengers convenient access to key nodes such as the Punggol Digital District, Jurong Lake District and many residential hubs.

These include Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, Hougang, Pasir Ris, and Punggol.

Also read: ‘Mega yet cosy’: 6 things to know about Changi Airport T5, S’pore’s biggest terminal yet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport Group and LTA.