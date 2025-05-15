‘Mega yet cosy’: 6 things to know about Changi Airport T5, S’pore’s biggest terminal yet

New mega Changi Airport Terminal 5 features overlapping roofs and AI systems

On Wednesday (14 May), Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5), Singapore’s planned mega terminal.

T5 is slated to be the biggest terminal in Singapore ever, aimed at supporting a projected increase in travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region over the next 20 years.

From its massive size to next-level design, here are six things you should know about Changi Airport T5.

1. It’s the size of all four current terminals combined

‘Enormous’ wouldn’t begin to describe the size of the planned “mega terminal”.

Measuring a whopping 1,080 hectares in size, the new Changi East development that contains T5 will nearly double the size of Changi Airport.

As it stands, the current airport — comprising Terminals 1 to 4 and Jewel — is already a sprawling 1,240 hectares.

Divided by Runway 2 between them, the new Changi East development will contain a main T5 building, split between T5A and T5B, measuring over 1 kilometre from North to South.

It also includes T5C, a satellite terminal to its north connected by Automated People Mover (APM) train systems.

In the year ending on 31 March 2025, Changi Airport saw a record 68.4 million passengers.

T5 alone is expected to handle about 50 million passengers by its opening in the mid-2030s.

2. ‘Roof leaves’ design helps Changi Airport mega terminal feel cosy

CAG wanted a terminal that was mega yet cosy, embracing the “Changi DNA” of being personalised and stress-free.

Hence, the decision for “roof leaves” — a design featuring small overlapping roofs with varying heights — instead of a single large roof like the other Changi Airport terminals.

The design allows for the giant building to be separated into different spaces.

CAG CEO Yam Kum Weng said the roof leaves will be lower and smaller in resting areas and shopping streets for a cosier atmosphere.

On the other hand, gathering places such as immigration halls will have higher roofs.

The curved shapes of the roof leaves allow natural light to filter through as well.

3. Two APM train lines running side-by-side through Terminal 5

Mr Yam highlighted the scale of T5 as a challenge in design in his groundbreaking ceremony speech.

“We have to ensure that our passengers are not intimidated by the size of the terminal,” he said.

As such, T5 will have an APM system running through it to shorten the travel time for passengers within the terminal.

Two different sets of APMs will move on parallel tracks down the ‘spine’ of the mega terminal.

They will then split up at the southern end, bringing travellers to separate immigration halls on either side.

The APM systems will also go underground to connect to the satellite terminal, T5C.

“Most passengers arriving in Singapore will still be able to hop onto a taxi or MRT within 30 minutes after leaving the aircraft,” said Mr Yam.

Transfer passengers can connect to another flight in under an hour, which is faster than the Changi Airport today.

An APM system will also link T5 to T2, allowing the airport to operate as a single integrated air hub.

4. Expanded TEL and CRL MRT lines connect T5 to Singapore

Changi Airport Group (CAG) aimed for T5 to enable seamless passenger travel and efficient cargo transfers.

To connect the terminal with the rest of Singapore, the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be extended to T5.

Similarly, the still under-construction Cross Island Line (CRL) is planned to connect T5 with other major hubs on the island.

It will be connected to the planned Aviation Park MRT station on the same line.

New roads will also link T5 to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), East Coast Parkway, and Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Additionally, CAG raised the possibility of facilitating air-sea transfers via the nearby Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

5. Designed to operate as smaller sub-terminals in event of pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the T5 project entered a two-year pause, which the project’s team used to review the design.

Drawing on lessons from the period, the mega terminal will be designed with operational flexibility.

In the case of a repeated pandemic, T5 can function as small sub-terminals when needed, with spaces that can be converted for processes such as segregating high-risk passengers.

The designers also plan to include contactless systems at passenger touchpoints and enhanced ventilation systems that can be activated.

Additionally, Changi East is designed to withstand the effects of climate change, with an airfield that is 5.5 metres above sea level.

Its drainage system is also engineered to manage stormwater during extreme storms and high tides.

6. Robotic baggage handling and AI prediction for delays

CAG aims to design T5 as an “airport of the future” with extensive automation.

The airport will trial robotic baggage handlers that can operate in the terminals and under storm conditions at the aircraft stands.

This will enable continuous operations and the timely delivery of baggage for passengers.

Autonomous baggage tractors will also transport the baggage between terminals and aircraft, improving efficiency in bad weather.

Video analytics and AI will also be used to track aircraft turnaround activities and predict potential delays in flight departures.

With full visibility of the situation, ground handlers can better deploy resources to mitigate these possible delays.

Changi Airport Terminal 5 will benefit future generations

“The vision for T5 is a bold one,” said Mr Yam in his speech.

The Changi East project is projected to have costs in the tens of billions.

Construction has already begun, but T5 will only be operational around a decade later in the mid-2030s.

Despite the cost and time, CAG stated that the terminal will help Singapore to ride on the long-term growth of aviation.

It will “ensure that future generations of Singaporeans can continue to benefit from Changi’s global connectivity”.

“T5 will be an icon that all Singaporeans will be proud of,” Mr Yam concluded.

Also read: Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction works in first half of 2025: PM Wong

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.