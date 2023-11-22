Changi Chalet Fight Victim Allegedly Bled From Eyes & Nose, Mother Will Pursue Matter

Mother Of Changi Chalet Fight Victim Says She Will Pursue Matter

The mother of the victim of a recent fight at a chalet in Changi has said that she will be pursuing the matter.

Her child, the 15-year-old female victim, was reportedly bleeding from the eyes and nose as a result of the beating. Apparently, she refused conveyance to the hospital at first as she was “too shocked”.

Eventually, she received treatment at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The case is currently under police investigation.

Changi chalet fight victim was bleeding from eyes & nose after incident

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the mother recounted that her daughter had tried to contact her for help after the incident on Friday (17 Nov).

“When I got there, police were already at the scene and they had called an ambulance for her. But, she was too shocked and refused conveyance to the hospital.”

After getting home, the girl reportedly felt unwell. Therefore, her mother sent her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment.

The teen, who was reportedly bleeding from her eyes and nose after the incident, was hospitalised and later discharged on Monday (20 Nov).

Her mother claimed that the police are now handling the case.

“I will also pursue the matter until the end,” she added.

4 teenage girls assisting with police investigations

On Friday (17 Nov), four teenage girls got into a fight with the 15-year-old at a chalet in Changi.

Not only did they yell vulgarities at her, they even pulled her hair, slapped her, and kicked her.

Video footage of the incident showed a crowd of bystanders egging the group of girls on. Some even yelled at them to start brawling.

Four teenage girls aged between 14 and 15 are currently assisting the police with investigations.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.