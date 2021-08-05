Changi Eats Is An Online Order & Delivery Platform For Jewel & Airport Restaurants

Since young, trips to Changi Airport have been special ones, as we usually go there only for flights, pick-ups, or send-offs.

Dining at the restaurants there thus becomes part of the fond memories we have of watching travellers roll their luggage by or planes taking off.

Photo taken before the Covid-19 pandemic

Returning to the far East just to makan may seem like quite a trip for some of us — but what if we can get the food delivered instead?

Along comes Changi Eats, which lets you do just that, even if you’re as far away as Woodlands. Here’s what you can expect to find on the platform.

Over 40 eateries on 1 platform

Large families would know the headache that often ensues when deciding on what to eat.

Getting food from 1 restaurant may leave someone with a sour face, which is why having multiple options will make everyone happier.

With over 40 eateries on 1 platform, Changi Eats lets you choose something to mum, dad, jie jie, and kor kor’s liking.

Your fave restaurants from across all terminals at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport are there, so you won’t have to wait in line for a seat.

From Burger & Lobster to CHICHA San Chen, there’s something for all courses and meals.

Light bites for brunch or tea

Besides admiring the architectural marvel that is Changi Airport, many of us often go there to reminisce about overseas travels which seem like distant memories now.

But they don’t have to be so far away when you can find food that’ll bring those memories back.

Folks who miss the crisp London air may not be able to recreate the aircon weather here, but digging into this massive baguette from Pret A Manger will do enough to cure the longing.

Smoked Salmon, Soft Cheese & Dill Baguette – $12

The T3 outlet is the UK chain’s only branch in Singapore, so there’s really nowhere else you can get their sandwiches, wraps, and bakes from.

If you’re in need of a stronger caffeine kick to get through work, Coffee @ Work’s range of brews will do the trick. Pair their Caramel Vanilla Latte with a Molten Cheese or Chocolate Lava Cake, and you’ll instantly feel the stress disappear.

Caramel Vanilla Latte – $7.90

Whether you’re getting brunch or light bites between work, these cafés unique to Changi Airport can provide the pick-me-up you’ll need.

Explore Asia on different plates

Of course, pastries and caffeinated beverages aren’t enough to whet our Asian palettes, especially when we’re craving a substantial lunch.

That’s where dishes from restaurants like Kam’s Roast come in, with a variety of crispy roast and BBQ meat served with rice or noodles.

Crispy Pork Combo BBQ Pork Rice – $13.70

Their succulent roast duck and crispy pork will transport you right to the bustling streets of Hong Kong.

Alternatively, you can please your taste buds with the sweet, spicy, and slightly salty Mie Goreng Jawa from Sama Sama Restaurant, which is as authentic as Indonesian food gets.

Mie Goreng Jawa – $16.05

Families seeking halal food will appreciate having options like this to pick from.

Celebrate National Day with $1 deals & 50% off bubble tea

As much as we’d like to splurge on yummy food for the fam, we Singaporeans can’t resist a good deal.

That’s where Changi Eats’ $1 National Day deals come in handy as they let us get anything from savoury sides to sweet treats at only a dollar.

Here are some of the food on offer and the respective dates you can get them for $1 on:

Day Thurs Fri Sat Sun Mon Tues Date 5 Aug 6 Aug 7 Aug 8 Aug 9 Aug 10 Aug Outlet Burger & Lobster Dian Xiao Er Nine Fresh La Lola Churreria Mr Teh Tarik Express Tim Ho Wan Item Salted Egg Yolk Fries Crispy Otah Charcoal Dough Fritters Fruity Aiyu Jelly Xuxos Churro Plain & Egg Prata Set Sesame Balls with Molten Salted Egg (3 pcs)

The promo runs daily only from 5 – 10 Aug, so don’t miss out on the opportunity!

BBT fans who need their boba fix would want to mark their calendars for 12 – 17 Aug too, as CHICHA San Chen and Chun Yang are offering certain drinks at half price then.

Look out for your fave flavours on the following dates:

12 Aug: Tea with Mango (CHICHA) – $2.85 (U.P. $5.70)

13 Aug: Milk Tea with Pearls (Chun Yang) – $2.55 (U.P. $5.10)

14 Aug: Lemon Green Tea with Ai Yu (Chun Yang) – $2.60 (U.P. $5.20)

15 Aug: Kyoto Matcha Latte (Chun Yang) – $2.95 (U.P. $5.90)

16 Aug: Hot/Ice Tea with Cream – no toppings (CHICHA) – $2.85 (U.P. $5.70)

17 Aug: Hot/Ice Tea with Honey – no toppings (CHICHA) – $2.85 (U.P.$5.70)

Order from up to 5 outlets on Changi Eats

Families with picky eaters will be glad to know that Changi Eats lets you order from up to 5 outlets at one go.

So there’s no need to panic when dad wants some good ole char siew, mum wants only a sandwich, and lil bro suddenly craves for some Japanese fare.

Foie Gras Jewel Truffle Gyu (from Tanuki Raw) – $24.61

If planning a National Day family dinner is getting a bit chaotic at home, opt for self-pickup instead of delivery so you can have an excuse to go on a drive to the East.

That mini-getaway will also save you 15% off sitewide, so a clear mind isn’t the only perk you’ll get to enjoy.

Since pickup will be at Jewel, you can snap some pics at the architectural marvel before collecting your order and heading home.

Folks for whom a trip to the East is a bit tricky can enjoy a $15 discount when you apply the code “MUSTSHARE15” upon checkout.

The promo is available to the first 150 redemptions by 31 Aug only, and you’ll have to spend at least $50 to qualify. Note that the code isn’t stackable with other discounts like the 15% off pickup promo.

To see everything Changi Eats has to offer and add multiple items to cart, visit their page here. You can also check their delivery locations here to see if they deliver to your area.

Recreate your Changi Airport experience at home

Whether you’re living in Woodlands or Punggol, craving your fave food from Changi Airport doesn’t have to entail long commutes to the East.

Now that an online ordering and delivery service is available, you can place your orders anytime and have them delivered right to your doorstep from 12.30-8pm daily.

Gather the fam or your closest friends to indulge in the food together, and recreate the Changi Airport experience at home.

