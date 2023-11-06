Changi Village Resort Uses ‘Zhnged’ SBS Buses As Hotel Rooms, Fun For Family Staycays

New Changi Village Resort Uses Repurposed Buses As Rooms

A unique new resort in Changi Village with suites made from old public buses has opened just in time for the year-end holidays.

The Bus Collective opened bookings for stays from 1 Nov, with stays starting from 1 Dec onwards.

It repurposed 20 buses and fashioned them into seven different types of rooms to accommodate a variety of needs — all while retaining the original features of the buses.

Under its ongoing opening promotion, room rates start from S$398 a night.

20 buses make up 7 different room types in new Changi Village resort

According to The Straits Times (ST), The Bus Collective had its grand opening on Sunday (5 Nov).

It takes up 8,600 square metres near Changi Village Hawker Centre.

The resort boasts 20 decommissioned Scania public buses that were previously used by SBS Transit.

They upcycled and repurposed the vehicles into luxury suites. Currently, its website lists a total of seven different room types.

Besides the usual hotel amenities such as beds and bathrooms, they have also retained some original features of the buses. These include windows, driver seats and steering wheels.

On top of that, there are also rooms with bunk beds and a room with a wheelchair-accessible toilet.

Bookings for The Bus Collective opened on Wednesday (1 Nov), for stays from 1 Dec onwards.

Under their ongoing opening promotion, room rates start from S$398 per night.

The Bus Collective is East Coast’s ‘Newest Gem’, says Maliki Osman

The Bus Collective is travel agency WTS Travel’s first venture into the hotel sector. For this project, they have partnered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, managing director of WTS Travel Micker Sia highlighted The Bus Collective as Southeast Asia’s first resort hotel using repurposed buses.

He said he came up with the idea in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ex-bus driver was wondering why people scrap buses when they are still in good condition, when a lightbulb went off in his head.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman officiated the opening ceremony. There, he called it the “newest gem” in East Coast.

The Bus Collective is in line with the green and vibrant pillars of the East Coast Plan, he said.

“This remarkable project is not just another hotel,” he added. “It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, creativity and revitalisation of historic Changi Village.”

Here are the deets if you wanna book your next family staycay:

The Bus Collective

Address: 5 Telok Paku Road, Singapore 508883

Nearest MRT: Tampines East, transfer to bus 9

Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.