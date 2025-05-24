2 men allegedly forge documents to cheat S’pore Prison Services, get charged

Men allegedly commit forgery to cheat Singapore Prison Services

On Friday (23 May), two men were charged for allegedly forging documents to cheat the Singapore Prison Services (SPS).

The duo convinced SPS into awarding them project works by giving the false impression that their quotations were the lowest.

Kiew Khie Leong, 35, and Tan Sin Liang, 62, were employees of two separate subcontractors.

Kiew faces two counts of forgery, while Tan was slapped with one count of abetting the offence.

One man forged 11 documents, another instigated staff

The two men had been engaged by a term contractor for mechanical and electrical works for a development project under the SPS — the details of which were not revealed in court.

Kiew, a Malaysian national, allegedly forged a total of 11 quotation documents in 2019, supposedly issued by two contractors.

Five were under the letterhead of DRK Construction and six under Pro-Wire Engineering.

He had not obtained authorisation from either company to draft the documents.

As for the Singaporean Tan, he allegedly urged his administrative staff to create three forged quotation documents between January 2018 and December 2020.

The forged quotes were produced under the letterhead of Beryllus, with the intent of committing fraud on SPS.

In court, Tan said he was not guilty, and his case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on 25 June.

Meanwhile, Kiew has not entered a plea, and his case will be mentioned again on 6 June, after he engages a lawyer.

If found guilty of forgery or abetment of forgery, each man faces a jail term of up to four years and a fine for each charge.

Featured image adapted from MS News.