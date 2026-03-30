Heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints during Good Friday & Qing Ming long weekend

Travellers should prepare for longer wait at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Good Friday weekend

Travellers heading to Malaysia during the upcoming Good Friday long weekend should prepare for long waiting times at Singapore’s land checkpoints.

“Very heavy traffic” is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from 3 to 5 April (Friday to Sunday), which coincides with the Qing Ming Festival, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release on Monday (30 March).

Longer waiting times due to tighter security checks

To compound the situation, security checks have been stepped up at all checkpoints due to the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

These will be enforced on travellers, cargo and conveyances, ICA said.

Thus, travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration.

They are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Construction ongoing near Woodlands Checkpoint

Worse still, construction and road works are ongoing near Woodlands Checkpoint as part of its redevelopment.

Thus may further contribute to congestion in the area, ICA said.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution when approaching the checkpoint vicinity, follow instructions from traffic marshals or officers on duty, observe road signages and comply with traffic diversion signs.

Travellers encouraged to take bus instead of driving

In view of the expected congestion, ICA strongly encouraged travellers to consider taking cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving.

To help smooth their journey, they were also advised to ensure their passports have at least six months of remaining validity.

Short-term visitors must submit a Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with a health declaration via the MyICA mobile app three days before entering Singapore.

Permanent residents (PRs) who recently renewed their passports should update their details on their Re-Entry Permit via the app.

5M travellers crossed checkpoints during March & Hari Raya holidays

The advisory comes after the land checkpoints saw massive congestion during the recent March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa weekend from 13 to 22 March.

During that period, more than five million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

In particular, a peak of more than 564,000 travellers crossed in a single day on 18 March.

Drivers experienced peak-hour waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

Queue-cutting motorists will be made to requeue

During the March school holidays, 56 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour at the checkpoints, ICA noted.

Thus, travellers were reminded to cooperate with ICA officers, follow traffic rules and maintain lane discipline to prevent further congestion.

Motorists caught queue-cutting will be made to requeue, with “firm action” to be taken against travellers who refuse to follow officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

Also Read: Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints during March school holidays & Hari Raya weekend

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Featured image adapted from Suresh Red via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) on Facebook.