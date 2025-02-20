Chee Soon Juan raising funds to contest in Bukit Batok with S$100 dinners at Orange & Teal

Chee Soon Juan raising funds for Bukit Batok election campaign, 4 dinners available at Orange & Teal

Opposition politician Chee Soon Juan has revealed that he intends to contest in Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC) for the upcoming General Election (GE).

To that end, he’s raising funds for his election campaign with dinners at his café, Orange & Teal, costing S$100 a head.

Chee says S’pore school system still too exam-oriented

In a Facebook video posted on Wednesday (19 Feb), Dr Chee criticised Singapore’s education system for not producing Singaporeans “equipped with skills to take our country forward”.

He noted how exams are still “very much a part of school life”, and test how students “regurgitate information” ladled from teachers, saying:

How this helps the student in the age of AI is anyone’s guess.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief pointed to a 2014 policy paper from his party that laid out alternative proposals, including cultivating creative minds and critical thinking, doing away with the Primary School Leaving Examination and scrapping school and class rankings.

Chee takes issue with minister’s comments about foreigners

Dr Chee also referred to a recent radio interview by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng where he said foreigners are essential to Singapore’s survival.

He took issue with this, describing it as a “loud slap” across our “national face”.

“The PAP (People’s Action Party) will not reform itself,” Dr Chee said, adding:

Singaporeans will have to step in to get the job done.

Chee holding dinners to help raise funds to win Bukit Batok

There is no “more crucial, more urgent time” than the coming GE to do this, Dr Chee said.

Thus, Singaporeans may help by buying a ticket to his fund-raising dinner at Orange & Teal.

This will support his effort to “win the Bukit Batok seat” this GE.

4 timeslots left for dinners, open to S’pore citizens only

According to Orange & Teal’s website, those interested may book a seat for S$100 per person till next Wednesday (26 Feb).

There are just four timeslots left for this Saturday and Sunday (22 & 23 Feb), 3-5pm, and next Tuesday and Wednesday (25 & 26 Feb), 6.30-8.30pm.

The dinner, which will be in the form of a buffet, will have no pork, no lard and a few vegetarian dishes. Halal food is also available upon request for customers who indicate in the booking.

Dr Chee added that the dinners are for Singapore citizens only.

Chee contested Bukit Batok over 2 elections

Dr Chee has history with Bukit Batok, having contested the SMC over two elections.

In a 2016 by-election, he lost with 38.77% of the vote against the PAP’s Mr Murali Pillai, who is now the current MP.

In GE2020, Dr Chee was also defeated but got 45.2% of the vote, narrowing Mr Pillai’s winning margin.

Also read: Chee Soon Juan Returns To Thank Bukit Batok Voters, Says He Will Walk On

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Chee Soon Juan on Facebook and Facebook.