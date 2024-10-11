Chee Soon Juan closes Marina Square outlet of Orange & Teal due to ‘rising costs’

Chee Soon Juan’s café Orange & Teal closes at Marina Square, original outlet still open

After more than two years of operations, Orange & Teal’s second outlet at Marina Square has closed down.

The closure of the café, opened by opposition politician Chee Soon Juan, was announced in a Facebook post on Friday (11 Oct).

Chee Soon Juan’s café at Marina Square closed on 11 Oct

According to the post, its last day of operations was that same day.

The only reason given for its shuttering was “rising costs”.

It thanked customers for their support and said it looked forward to serving them at the original outlet in Rochester Mall along North Buona Vista Road.

Chee Soon Juan opened Marina Square outlet in Aug 2022

Dr Chee, the chief of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), opened Orange & Teal’s second outlet in Marina Square in August 2022.

Unlike the Rochester Mall outlet, it was supposed to serve panitas — panini sandwiches made with pita bread.

Sometime after its opening, though, it reverted to offering main courses like its sister outlet in the west, including Western favourites like pork ribs.

Dr Chee has not yet commented on the closure of the Marina Square outlet on social media.

Chee Soon Juan spoke about ‘back-breaking’ F&B industry work

In December 2022, Dr Chee ruminated on the “back-breaking” work in the F&B industry, based on his experience running two cafés.

Not only did he and his staff have to spend an “unforgiving day standing behind a hot stove or in front of a 200°C oven”, they had to undertake the unglamorous task of bringing trash to the refuse centre.

Additionally, he pointed out, F&B workers have to work the hardest during weekends and the year-end period — when most Singaporeans are free and enjoying their leisure time.

Rochester Mall outlet remains open

When Dr Chee opened his first Orange & Teal at Rochester Mall in in June 2021, he said he did it so that Singaporeans could come together with loved ones and friends.

The objective is not just for them to gather for a meal or cuppa, but to have conversation – or as he describes it, “intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate” — so much so that he engraved the slogan “Where the conversation’s even better” over the doorway.

The Rochester Mall outlet remains open, so here’s what you should know before heading there:

Orange & Teal Rochester Mall

Address: 35 Rochester Dr, #02-12 Rochester Mall, Singapore 138639

Tel: 6993 1006

Email: hello@orangeandteal.sg

Opening hours:

11am-9pm (Sun to Thurs)

11am-10pm (Fri to Sat)

Nearest MRT: Buona Vista

