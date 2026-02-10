M’sia entrepreneur sells 3 pieces of cheesy ‘lumpia’ for S$6, says she uses high-quality ingredients

Entrepreneur sells cheesy ‘lumpia’ for S$6

Every now and then, food businesses come up with new dishes to offer their customers, though some may be ridiculous in concept or price.

In Malaysia, the popular food stall Niase Street Food recently drew criticism for selling three pieces of its new offering, the Lumpia Creamy Tomyam, for RM18.90 (S$6).

The dish was initially introduced as a limited-time offering that’s only available during the stall’s “mega tour” at different locations across the country.

However, last week, the business announced that it is now offering the controversial dish at its Ipoh Night Market location, which is open daily.

Food stall claims to use high-quality ingredients

A TikTok video posted by the business owner, Dania Sadek, on 31 Jan explained that the price of the Lumpia Creamy Tomyam includes Sales and Service Tax (SST).

She said that the dish contains Buna-shimeji mushrooms, jicama, mozzarella cheese, and chicken or beef.

It is also topped with Parmesan cheese and a sprig of coriander.

According to The Rakyat Post, the business owner is known for introducing “premium-priced” food at her stall.

In a later TikTok post, the business stated that its food offerings are worth every penny.

The caption wrote: “From the selection of raw ingredients, the preparation process to the dishes that reach the customers, we have always prioritised quality and taste.”

Netizens criticise dish and its price

The dish’s price drew criticism from netizens, many of whom felt it was too expensive.

Some questioned why the dish needed to be topped with coriander as well as Parmesan cheese, which is not even melted.

One user noted that Buna-shimeji mushrooms only cost RM2 (S$0.65) at the local grocery store.

Meanwhile, a netizen quipped whether the owner can lower the price to RM10 (S$3.23) if customers choose not to include the Parmesan cheese and coriander toppings.

On the other hand, some nitpicked the name of the dish.

One user asked why the dish was given the foreign term lumpia instead of the local name popiah.

A fellow TikTok user jokingly replied that this was done to justify the dish’s premium pricing.

Also read: Actor Shane Pow brings home-based banana bread biz to Clarke Quay, opens up about challenges & S$30 price

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @daniasadek on TikTok.