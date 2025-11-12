Actor Shane Pow brings home-based banana bread biz to Clarke Quay, opens up about challenges & S$30 price

Shane Pow turns banana bread biz into camping-inspired café at Chef X for 2 months

It all began with a bunch of overripe bananas sitting around in Shane Pow’s one-bedroom condo.

Instead of tossing them out, the local actor decided to bake, and somewhere between trial loaf number 15 and 20, a perfect recipe was born.

By February 2025, that casual hobby had grown into Taiyo Bread Shop, a home-based business that, as the 35-year-old told MS News, sold out fast through estate group buys.

Now, those same loaves have a new home — at least for the next two months.

From now till 6 Jan 2026, Taiyo Camp Club will be taking up residency at Chef X in Clarke Quay Central. The cosy 24-seater café is designed around rustic, campfire vibes, where guests can slow down and gather over comfort food.

While Chef X provides the space rent-free and fully furnished, Pow added his own touch, purchasing actual camping gear himself to complete the outdoor aesthetic.

Explains high prices of banana bread

When it comes to crafting each loaf, Pow still keeps things old-school, mashing bananas by hand, using premium French butter, and doubling the fruit content most recipes call for because, as he puts it, “more bananas just mean more flavour”.

MS News got to sample a few slices at the opening of the pop-up, and we can confirm they live up to the hype — dense, rich, and, in the ultimate Asian compliment for desserts, not too sweet.

The quality and quantity of ingredients are also part of the reason behind the banana bread’s higher price tag. Whole loaves range from S$30 to S$33, while slices go for S$4.50 to S$5, depending on the flavour.

When Taiyo Bread Shop first launched, some online commenters found even the earlier prices of S$22 to S$25 a little steep. But Pow explains that the ingredients are costly — from imported butter to the generous amount of bananas in each loaf — and every one is still handmade in small batches, now with the help of a friend.

With the opening of Taiyo Camp Club, there are now extra costs to factor in, such as paying the kitchen and service staff who help him run the café.

For now, Taiyo Bread Shop isn’t taking online orders. Instead, fans can get their fix directly at Taiyo Camp Club during its two-month residency at Chef X.

A brand-new array of savoury treats also awaits customers. From Campfire Ramyeon to Sticky Seed Wings, these hearty bites complete the camping bite — minus the mozzies, the mugginess, and the mess.

Manpower & rental remain biggest F&B challenges

Having co-founded protein bowl and izakaya restaurant Mojo in 2017 and Korean-style hawker stall Gogiyo in 2020 (both of which have since shuttered), Taiyo marks Pow’s third foray into the F&B scene.

Experience aside, he admits the toughest parts of running any food business haven’t changed: manpower and rent.

“Finding people you can trust isn’t always easy,” Pow said, recalling the lessons learned from his earlier ventures. Rental, he added, is often “the killer” for small operators.

Still, his passion for cooking and baking — coupled with an adventurous “never try, never know” attitude — keeps him going.

Looking back, Pow noted that Mojo’s more “premium” rice bowls and Gogiyo’s hearty Korean BBQ and army stew made it difficult to attract regulars as they weren’t dishes people in Singapore would eat every day. The experience was a reminder that sustainability matters more than hype.

Being a public figure may help with awareness, he mused, but “businesses only last when the products are good”.

Chef X eases the pressure (& the cleanup)

Thankfully, with Taiyo Camp Club, Chef X provides the ideal middle ground: a space to run a physical café without the financial strain.

The initiative by Far East Organisation offers home-based chefs a fully equipped kitchen to test their concepts in a real-world setting, rent-free.

For Pow, it’s also a welcome change from condo baking.

“At least I don’t have to spend as much time cleaning up now,” he joked, expressing his gratitude for Chef X’s commercial kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and combi oven that have drastically reduced both cleaning and baking time.

Collaborates with partners to give back

Still, his vision goes beyond convenience. “My main goal is for everyone to try the food and to foster a communal, gathering vibe,” Pow explained. “I want to give people a reason to get out of the house, especially during the festive season.”

Through collaborations with various vendors and a non-profit organisation, he also hopes Taiyo Camp Club can benefit others beyond his own brand, giving back to the community as part of its mission.

The two-month pop-up features tie-ups with several partners. To complement the bakes, Pow teamed up with De’Longhi and Ele Tea to serve a range of beverages.

There’s also a collaboration with DefinitelyBooks, offering guests a cosy corner of interesting reads.

Last but not least, Pow created a mascot for Taiyo Camp Club, a sun-shaped plushie sold at the café, with proceeds from its sales and his Chef X residency going towards Care Corner Singapore, a non-profit organisation providing social and healthcare support across all ages.

While the café is no longer a one-man show, Pow plans to stay as hands-on as possible throughout the two-month run.

As for what comes after his Chef X residency, he’s keeping things open-ended. “We’ll see how people respond first,” he grinned.

If you’re craving banana bread and want to say hi to the man behind it, here’s how to get there:



Taiyo Camp Club by Taiyo @ Chef X

Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-103/104, Singapore 059817

Opening hours: 11am – 9.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Clarke Quay

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Aleena Jaison.