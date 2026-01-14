Woman spots wild chickens ‘taking over’ school in Tampines, says they act like pigeons

About 20 wild chickens spotted at primary school in Tampines

A woman in Singapore was left bemused after spotting what she initially thought were pigeons hanging around a primary school in Tampines. She then realised they were actually wild chickens.

Flock of wild chickens spotted at primary school

TikTok user @shirley.zxc shared her encounter recently, where she filmed several birds perched on tree branches and roaming the school grounds.

“Oh, this school is infested,” she said, before pointing the camera at two chickens resting on a fence.

“You think this is a pigeon, but it’s a chicken. These are all chickens.”

She then joked about the birds’ behaviour, finding it bizarre that they were “hang[ing] out on trees”.

The original poster (OP) further observed that the chickens appeared to be moving around as a group, which she playfully described as a “family.”

Trying to “camouflage” as pigeons

She estimated that there were about 20 of them in total, scattered across the area.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, she suggested that the chickens were trying to “camouflage” themselves as pigeons by perching on trees.

Some netizens have pointed out that the birds spotted are likely junglefowl. These birds are native to Singapore and commonly seen in parks, nature reserves and even residential estates.

Over the years, sightings of junglefowl near schools and housing estates have become more common, especially in areas close to greenery.

One commenter further explained that these birds are able to fly.

Public advised to keep safe distance from wild animals

The National Parks Board (NParks) has previously advised members of the public not to feed wild animals, as feeding can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans and lead to an increase in their population.

Animal welfare group ACRES has similarly advised the public not to feed, chase, pet or catch junglefowl.

If the animals appear injured, aggressive or are causing safety concerns, the public can contact the relevant authorities or animal welfare groups for assistance.

