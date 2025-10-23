2 children sit on moving Porsche while woman records them in Bukit Panjang, police investigating

2 children seen sitting on trunk of moving Porsche in viral video footage

Viral video footage has shown two children sitting on top of a moving Porsche car while a woman took a video of them.

The incident was captured by the dashboard camera of a passing vehicle and posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Children sit on Porsche & hold on to rear wing as it moves off

The clip, which had a timestamp of 10.44am on Monday (20 Oct), was taken along Dairy Farm Walk near Bukit Panjang, according to its caption.

The boys appeared to be sitting on the Porsche’s trunk, holding on to its rear wing, while their legs dangled freely.

The sports car then drove off at a moderate speed.

Meanwhile, two women stood at the roadside, one of whom appeared to be recording the stunt on her phone.

Man wishes ‘Happy Diwali’ before driving Porsche with children on top

In another now-deleted video posted to TikTok by user @premroymotoring, a man is seen next to the same car, wishing viewers “Happy Diwali”.

After a spiel about life being “too short” and thus there’s “no point keeping for the next generation”, the clip transitioned to the same two boys sitting on the trunk, covering their ears with their hands.

The Porsche then proceeded to drive off with the boys still on the trunk, with what appeared to be the same man at the wheel.

Police investigating after report made

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report has been lodged over the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing, it said.

Netizens divided over parents’ actions

Netizens were divided in response to the clip.

Although many criticised the children’s parents for the “irresponsible” and “dangerous” act, others saw it as a “core memory” for the boys.

Some of those who slammed the parents for putting their kids in danger demanded the police take action.

Additionally, a commenter speculated that the boys’ parents filmed the act for “likes” and “views”, or perhaps to “show off”.

On the other hand, some netizens did not find the incident worrying.

Pointing out that the car was not travelling at a high speed, one user felt that the children shuld be allowed to have this “core memory”.

Another acknowledged that the act was dangerous, but said that this would have been a “dream come true” for his younger self.

He urged people to stop complaining, adding that this was acceptable so long as the parents took precautions.

Featured image adapted from @premroymotoring on TikTok.