Woman in India attempts to rob jewellery store using chilli powder, gets beaten out of shop instead

Jeweller fights back after woman attempts robbery with chilli powder in India

A bizarre robbery attempt unfolded at a jewellery shop in Ranip, Gujarat, on Thursday (6 Nov) when a woman posing as a customer tried to rob the store by attacking the owner with chilli powder.

The woman had walked into the gold and silver shop near the Ranip vegetable market, pretending to browse ornaments and make enquiries.

However, moments later, she suddenly flung a handful of chilli powder towards the shop owner, apparently hoping to blind him and grab the jewellery, Times of India reported.

Jeweller dodges chilli attack and fights back

Her plan backfired almost immediately.

The chilli powder missed the jeweller’s eyes, and instead of being incapacitated, he reacted at once, dodging the attack, vaulting over the counter, and raining blows on the would-be robber.

Footage from the shop’s CCTV shows him repeatedly striking the woman before pushing her out of the store and forcing her out onto the street.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Police hunting for suspect despite no formal complaint

A police inspector confirmed the incident but said the jeweller refused to file a formal complaint when approached by the police.

However, the police are now on the lookout for the woman and are investigating whether she has been involved in other similar robberies in the area.

Featured image adapted from @Yeshwant237 on X.