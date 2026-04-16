S’porean questions if F&B businesses from China should be ‘regulated’, netizens share mixed perspectives

F&B brands from China becoming “a bit too dominant” in Singapore, Singaporean questions where line is drawn

A Singaporean went online questioning the rise of China-based food and beverage (F&B) businesses in Singapore.

The concerned citizen wondered if these businesses have become “too dominant in certain areas”.

They shared their thoughts in a Reddit post on Tuesday (14 April), asking if these types of businesses should be regulated.

Chinese F&B brands dominant in certain areas

The Original Poster (OP) brought up the ongoing conversation of many foreign F&B businesses “popping up” islandwide.

They noted the recent surge of these stores in Singapore.

“Should we actually regulate what types of businesses are allowed in certain places?” the OP questioned.

Seeing both perspectives, the OP suggested that “some level of control” allows for a neighbourhood to preserve its identity.

Furthermore, it could potentially slow down gentrification.

“You look at places like Chinatown and it feels like it has shifted heavily towards tourist shops, which kind of dilutes the local character,” the OP proposed.

However, they acknowledge that “putting limits” may backfire and instead cause things to stagnate.

“Foreign brands and outside concepts do bring variety, and let’s be real, plenty of us enjoy things like Japanese restaurants in heartland malls too.”

This led the OP to ask a follow-up question: “What counts as too much of one type of business?”

Claims issue exists globally

According to the OP, this issue is also prevalent in other countries, where there is the “same tension between preserving identity and staying economically vibrant”.

They claim that other cities have used several measures to mitigate the problem, such as having rent control and “zoning rules” that force tenants to include affordable units.

“There are also policies like giving tenants the first right to buy their space, or stronger protections so small businesses and residents are less easily pushed out,” the OP added.

This leads them to wonder if there are other, more unique ways to prevent gentrification in parts of Singapore.

“Maybe things like longer leases for local businesses could help them build a stronger presence.”

Netizens share mixed feelings towards foreign businesses

The post sparked an online discussion, with netizens sharing their views on whether the government should implement measures for the matter.

Some agree that regulations should be in place for heritage areas, but one netizen acknowledges that it might differ for heartland areas.

Others disagree, feeling that with a “free market”, businesses should handle such matters on their own.

One Reddit user claimed that heritage places such as Chinatown no longer have residence that can help traditional and local stores, finding that solely wanting to preserve tradition is not a strong enough reason to halt foreign businesses from taking over.

URA clarify majority of shophouse sales are to locals

Aware of the ongoing conversation of heritage places being taken over by foreign businesses, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that the majority of Kampong Glam shophouse buyers are local.

According to URA, shophouse sale transactions in Kampong Glam have declined by 60%. Haji Lane had a decline of three transactions per year from 2020 to 2022, to none from 2023 to 2025.

“Local buyers accounted for around three quarters of these transactions between 2020 and 2025,” URA said in their Facebook post.

The authorities acknowledge the struggles that local businesses are facing in the current environment due to “evolving market conditions and changing consumer preferences”.

“The Government remains committed to working closely with our partner agencies and stakeholders in the community to address these issues and support the sustenance of the district’s unique character,” URA added.

URA no longer allows any additional souvenir shops in Kampong Glam, in addition to existing restrictions on new bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaoke lounges, and western fast-food restaurants.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘Are S’porean businesses getting pushed out?’: Netizen expresses concern about high rental costs in Haji Lane



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Featured image adapted from Mixue on Facebook and MS News.