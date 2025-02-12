Man in China gets revived after heart attack at train station, immediately says he needs to ‘get to work’

Man in China revived from heart attack immediately exclaims desire to ‘get to work’

A man in China has taken hustle culture to the next level after he immediately expressed his desire to board the high-speed train to get to work just moments after he was revived from a heart attack.

According to The Paper, the man in his 40s collapsed at a train station in Hunan on 4 Feb at 11.30am.

Doctor revives man who collapsed on way to work

When the man collapsed while queueing to board a train, people at the station yelled for help. A doctor from the nearby hospital heard the calls and quickly rushed over to assess the man’s condition.

Detecting no pulse and seeing the man foaming at the mouth, the doctor immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Train station staff also stepped in to help, handing the doctor an automatic electronic defibrillator (AED).

The doctor and train station staff took turns giving CPR and used the AED on the man for 20 intense minutes before the collapsed man began to breathe again.

But as soon as he regained consciousness, the man immediately expressed his strong desire to board the high-speed train so that he could get to work.

Doctor convinces workaholic to go to hospital

Not only did he want to rush to work, but the man also initially declined a visit to the hospital.

Fearing the likelihood of cerebral haemorrhage or trauma following a cardiac arrest incident, the doctor convinced the man to reconsider.

Fortunately, the man was persuaded and was later conveyed to the local hospital for further treatment.

According to the South China Morning Post, the story made a stir online. Many were moved by the man’s dedication to his job, especially as China struggles with high unemployment rates.

In a similar case, a Thai nurse went viral earlier this year for performing CPR while she was on vacation in Japan.

Also read: Nurse goes viral in Japan for successfully performing CPR on elderly man during vacation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Paper.