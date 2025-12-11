Chinatown shopowners claim business affected by seniors who sing & dance there daily

Chinatown shopowners say daily public singing affects their business

What began as an occasional gathering of seniors singing karaoke near a Chinatown MRT exit in Singapore has now become a daily event.

Businesses around Pagoda Street are claiming the situation is seriously affecting footfall and customer experience.

Merchants said that the group, consisting largely of uncles and aunties, used to gather about three times a week.

Over the past month, however, the sessions have reportedly taken place every evening, often lasting until around 10pm.

The singers would set up a projector and portable speakers before taking turns to belt out songs.

Restaurant customers say ‘it’s hard to hear others talking’

A restaurant employee, who declined to be named, said the acoustics of the area amplify the noise, as the walkway is flanked by shophouses with a roofed corridor, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

“The noise has been entering the store, and many customers have complained that it’s hard to hear others talking while they’re at the restaurant,” the staff member said.

Shops told reporters they have lodged multiple complaints and even called the police on several occasions.

Officers’ arrival only provides temporary relief, they said, as the group resumes singing shortly after they leave.

A gift shop operator, Mr Zhang, 40, said the group’s frequency has increased since November 2025.

He added that a female restaurant staff member who once approached the group was allegedly met with vulgarities from one of the singers.

A middle-aged man who frequented Pagoda Street five to six times a month said that he was always disturbed by the noise when eating there.

“This is a tourist area, and it has already affected other people, especially tourists,” he added.

Seniors say they just want a space to sing

One of the participating seniors, Mr Mai, 61, who brings the projector and speakers, said they have been gathering at the spot since after the pandemic. He added that the older residents simply want a space for their recreational activities.

According to SMDN, Mr Mai claimed that police officers had spoken to them before, but allowed them to continue after hearing his explanation.

“The people who came to sing included residents from Chinatown and people from other places,” he said.

Mr Mai believes that the merchants complain because they dislike their singing of old songs.

He added that if authorities disallow the activity, they should put up signs clearly stating so.

“We just want to sing,” he said. “We don’t intend to argue with anyone.”

According to SMDN, Wu Zhenlong (name transliterated), co-president of the Buskers’ Association Singapore, said that Pagoda Street “is not on the list of approved street performance venues”.

He added that the group of karaoke singers are not licensed street buskers.

MS News has reached out to the Buskers’ Association Singapore for comment.

Also read: Woman tests how safe S’pore is by leaving phone unattended at Chinatown MRT station

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.