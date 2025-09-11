US fast-casual chain Chipotle to open first restaurants in S’pore & South Korea in 2026

Popular US chain Chipotle to debut in Singapore & South Korea in 2026

Singaporeans will soon be able to dig into Chipotle’s famous burritos and bowls without hopping on a plane to the United States (US).

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday (10 Sept) that it has signed a joint venture with South Korea’s SPC Group to open the brand’s first restaurants in Asia.

The debut locations will be in Singapore and South Korea in 2026.

Best known for customisable burritos & more

Founded in California in 1993, Chipotle is known for its customisable burritos, tacos, and bowls made with fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients.

The chain currently operates over 3,800 restaurants worldwide, including in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and the UAE.

SPC Group is no stranger to bringing international names into Singapore, having previously introduced brands such as Paris Baguette and Shake Shack.

Its Executive Vice President and owner, Heesoo Hur, said Singapore and South Korea were “ideal entry points” thanks to consumers’ passion for “exceptional culinary experiences”.

Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright noted that with strong brand awareness already in these markets, there is “high demand for real food prepared fast”, something Chipotle believes it is uniquely positioned to offer.

Other fast food chains slated to debut in Singapore

When it lands in Singapore, Chipotle will enter a market already familiar with Mexican-style fast casual dining, where home-grown Stuff’d and Australia’s Guzman y Gomez are already popular with local diners.

Singapore’s dining scene is also set for more variety, with several international fast food chains announcing expansions.

This includes Chick-fil-A in late 2025 and South Korea’s leading burger joint Lotteria in 2026.

Also read: US fast food chain Chick-fil-A to make Asian debut in S’pore, creating up to 120 local jobs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chipotle on Instagram, for illustration purposes only.