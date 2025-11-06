Community cat found dead at carpark in Choa Chu Kang in suspected vehicular accident

Choa Chu Kang community cat was bleeding from its head when found

A community cat was found dead at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang, with a witness suspecting that it was the victim of a vehicular accident.

A woman came across the saddening sight on Sunday (2 Nov) afternoon and shared about it on Facebook, in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats group.

Dead cat spotted at HDB block in Choa Chu Kang Central

The woman posted that she had spotted the dead cat near Block 214 Choa Chu Kang Central, while she was on her way somewhere.

As she couldn’t stop, she alerted her niece, who came down and saw the carcass also.

A photo she took of the feline revealed that it lay next to a vehicle’s wheel, with a bloodied nose and a pool of blood near its head.

However, by the time her sister arrived, the cat had been removed, possibly by cleaners.

Cat was fed the night before

Speaking to MS News, the original poster Haryati Mohamad Saleh, a 49-year-old nurse manager, said that her sister and nine-year-old niece live in the area.

They had fed the cat several times, she added.

In fact, they fed the unfortunate cat and her mother just the night before the carcass was found.

Choa Chu Kang community cat suspected of being hit by vehicle

That day, Ms Haryati saw the carcass at about 3pm while she was driving.

As it was not convenient for her to stop, she called her niece to check on the cat.

Ms Haryati’s sister came down about 20 minutes later, by which time the carcass had been cleared.

She suspected that the cat had been hit by a vehicle, and posted about its death hoping to inform its feeders.

Netizens criticise ‘reckless’ drivers, call for adoption of community cats

Netizens online were saddened by the sight, with some calling for community cats to be given shelter for their safety.

Assuming that the cat had died in a vehicular accident, a user criticised “reckless” drivers and called for the Traffic Police to take action.

Another commenter suggested that the OP speak to the cleaners so that they can retrieve the carcass and give it a burial.

One netizen noted that while community cats are fed, their lack of shelter means they are ultimately not safe.

Thus, they felt that every community cat should be adopted.

In the same vein, another user suggested that the authorities make use of void decks to build catteries.

Ms Haryati told MS News that she agreed with these suggestions, saying she was “100% into rehoming and adoption”.

“[This will] give the cats a second chance to belong to someone and [be] away from the streets,” she added.

