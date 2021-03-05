2-Month-Old S’pore Special With Chocolate Brown Fur Seeks Adopter

When it comes to dog breeds, it’s common for us to hear of those that originated from other countries — German shepherd, French bulldog, and Siberian husky are just a few.

However, here in Singapore, we too have our own unique breed of dogs. Aptly named Singapore Special, these refer to dogs that were born on our streets and are not confined to any individual species.

One such Singapore Special is currently seeking a furever home. On Thursday (4 Mar), non-profit group Exclusive Mongrels Limited (EML) took to Facebook in hopes of finding an adopter for the puppy.

Source

The doggo has gorgeous chocolate brown fur that will definitely turn heads.

Source

Pup has chocolate brown fur

According to folks from EML, rescuers found Mochi along with his 2 siblings in the West of Singapore.

Source

What set Mochi apart from other Singapore Specials are his eye-catching chocolate brown coat and dark blue eyes.

Source

Mochi is also highly motivated by food, so owners will have an easier time training him.

A playful pup that needs training

Pups tend to nip and chew objects and Mochi is no different. Hence, he’ll need a firm owner who can help him break the habit.

Source

Mochi also loves to play, making him the perfect addition to families that have other lively furkids.

Source

Sadly, Mochi is not HDB-approved as a result of his size. Interested parties can reach out to folks at EML via the WhatsApp number in their Facebook post.

Hope puppy finds a forever home

With his dark brown coat and heart-melting eyes, we expect there to be a throng of pet lovers interested in adopting Mochi. So if you’re thinking of bringing Mochi home, we advise reaching out to EML soon.

Like his siblings, we hope Mochi will soon find a furever home that will provide him with the love and care he deserves soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.