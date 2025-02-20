Chow Chow in US flies Emirates Business Class up to 3 times a year, has summer vacations in Greece

Chow Chow flies Emirates Business Class 2 to 3 times per year

Recently, a Dalmatian made waves online by flying in Singapore Airlines Business Class, leaving netizens jealous of its lavish lifestyle.

As if one pampered pup wasn’t enough to make us feel poor, another beloved fur baby is a frequent Business Class flyer on one of the world’s top airlines.

Malbec, a 4-year-old Chow Chow from the United States (US), is no stranger to premium travel, flying Emirates Business Class two to three times a year.

His owner, a sommelier and wine director, told MS News that flying comfortably is just part of their routine.

Dog spends summer vacations in Greece

Among Malbec’s Business Class adventures are his annual summer getaways from his home city, New York, to Greece.

His fur mum says he is well-behaved through the 9-hour and 15-minute flights, taking in views from his window seat and napping “like a pro”.

Malbec doesn’t just enjoy the view—he also gets a taste of luxury. The lucky pup dines on gourmet Business Class meals, thanks to fellow passengers who can’t resist spoiling him.

Meanwhile, the cabin crew treats him like a first-class guest.

During his most recent flight in January, Malbec even made a new furry friend in Business Class — also a frequent passenger — making us wonder if we were born the wrong species.

Chow Chow had dual citizenship

Malbec, who was born in Indianapolis, US, has been with his mum since he was five months old.

Raised in New York, he now holds two passports—US and Greek.

At two years old, he took his first transatlantic flight to Greece, marking the start of his jet-setting lifestyle.

Featured image adapted from Malbec’s mum.