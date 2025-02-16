Dalmatian flies in Singapore Airlines Business Class seat, sits quietly without loo break for 5.5 hours

The dog behaved "better than many humans", a netizen said.

Dalmatian that flew in Singapore Airlines Business Class is a registered service dog, owner says

While many humans have never flown in Singapore Airlines (SIA) Business Class before, one lucky doggo has done this more than once.

An Instagram post on 9 Feb has gone viral for featuring an adorable Swiss Dalmatian named Spotty flying in style, starting from the passenger lounge.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

Dalmatian snug in Singapore Airlines seat

The clip, which has 368,000 likes so far, later showed Spotty snug in her Business Class seat.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

She’s also seen wagging her tail at her owner, while an SIA cabin crew who walked past can’t help but smile at the adorable pooch.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

During the flight, she was depicted sitting quietly and watching her screen just like any regular passenger.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

When she got sleepy, she even took a nap in the roomy space available to just her alone.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

Dalmation is ‘well-trained’, no loo breaks needed

Netizens were amazed that Spotty was allowed to travel in the cabin and not the cargo hold, and in SIA Business Class to boot.

Asked how loo breaks were managed, her owner said that her dog was “well-trained” and it was a 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo so she was “perfectly fine”. She had no breakfast and no water till one hour before landing, eating like normal only after landing, the owner added.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

Just in case, the owner carried pee pads as backup but obviously did not need to use them.

In response to other queries, the owner also said that Spotty is a registered service dog who is fully vaccinated and certified.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

In fact, some were of the opinion that Spotty behaved “better than many humans”.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

Dalmation also flew 12-hour Singapore Airlines flight from Zurich to S’pore

This is not the first time Spotty has flown in SIA Business Class.

Earlier posts made in August and October last year revealed that she has also flown on a flight from Zurich to Singapore — a total duration of 12 hours.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

The Dalmatian didn’t seem to have had any problems during the flight, with her owner happy with the experience, saying it was “still the best flight we have ever taken”.

Source: @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram

SIA accepts assistance dogs in cabin on flight

According to SIA’s website, the airline accepts assistance dogs on its flights if relevant documentation is provided.

An assistance dog is defined as one trained to carry out a task directly related to a person’s disability or medical condition.

This doesn’t include emotional support dogs, comfort dogs, companionship dogs and assistance dogs-in-training.

From 1 April 2023, SIA no longer allowed customers to travel with their emotional support dogs in the cabin.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @spottytheswissdalmatian on Instagram.

