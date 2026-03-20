US action movie legend Chuck Norris dies aged 86, he starred with Bruce Lee in 1972 film

Chuck Norris dies days after 86th birthday, was recently hospitalised

Chuck Norris, a legendary American actor who starred in numerous action films, has died at the age of 86.

His death was announced by his family “with heavy hearts” in an Instagram post on Friday (20 March).

Chuck Norris was surrounded by his family

In the post, Norris’ family said his “sudden passing” took place the morning before.

He was surrounded by his family and was “at peace”, they added, declining to reveal more as they wanted to keep the circumstances private.

Though their hearts were “broken”, they were “deeply grateful” for his life and the “unforgettable moments” they shared with him, the family noted, adding:

To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

Chuck Norris dies shortly after 86th birthday on 10 March

Norris’ death took place just over a week after he celebrated his birthday on 10 March.

In his final Instagram post before his death, he announced that he was 86 and had marked the milestone with “some playful action on a sunny day”.

The accompanying video showed him boxing and punching an opponent’s stomach.

“I don’t age. I level up,” read the caption.

Chuck Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii

However, days later US media outlet TMZ reported that Norris had been hospitalised after a “medical emergency”.

On Thursday (19 March), it said he was warded on the Hawaiian island of Kauai over the last 24 hours.

While they did not know the details of his condition, he was said to be “good spirits”.

Just a day before on Wednesday (18 March), he had been training and had spoken to a friend over the phone, TMZ added.

His family’s message on Instagram confirmed that he had been recently hospitalised, but did not elaborate on the reason.

They expressed gratitude to the public for their prayers and support, and asked for privacy as they grieve his loss.

Chuck Norris was well-versed in martial arts, starred in a slew of action films

Norris was well-versed in martial arts, having eight black belts in karate and created two martial arts forms.

After a stint in South Korea with the air force, he returned to the US and opened a karate school in 1962. He also won six karate championships.

When he started acting, he soon appeared in a slew of action films and serials such as “Good Guys Wear Black”, “A Force Of One”, “Code Of Silence”, “Top Dog”, “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “The Expendables”.

But Asian fans would possibly remember him most for his villainous turn in the 1972 movie “Way Of The Dragon”, sparring with another iconic action star Bruce Lee.

The movie was one of Bruce Lee’s biggest box-office successes, with audiences particularly remembering their duel in the Colosseum in Rome, which was reportedly shot illegally.

Also read: US actor James Van Der Beek dies aged 48, best known for role in Dawson’s Creek

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chucknorris on Instagram and Instagram.