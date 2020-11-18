GSC Malaysia Converts Movie Halls Into Big-Screen Gaming Rooms

UPDATE (18 Nov): GSC remains open during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). Promotion is ongoing till 31 Dec.

Gamers who play Genshin Impact know that the gorgeous RPG visuals are drool-worthy.

Now, imagine these visuals on an UltraWide TV screen. Cinemas in Malaysia are giving gamers the chance for such an experience in their latest promo.

With cinemas in Malaysia shutting down due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, Golden Screen Cinemas have turned cinemas into gaming rooms so visitors can play games on the big screen instead.

While Singaporeans can’t cross the border (yet), we can only admire this massive gaming experience from afar.

Movie halls turned into gaming rooms at Golden Screen Cinemas

When holed up indoors during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period, you may have thought of investing in a bigger monitor or TV for games and Netflix.

However, Malaysia cinemas have given us reason to defer that thought, and spend our cash on the theatres instead.

Golden Screen Cinemas has launched 2 gaming packages, with the premium package including food and dining options.

These include the following:

Package 1: S$61.50 (RM188)

3 hours of in-hall gaming

Add another 1 hour for S$22.90 (RM70)

Package 2: S$81.75 (RM250)

3 hours of in-hall gaming

Food and beverage worth up to S$24.50 (RM75)

Dining discount coupons worth S$65.40 (RM200)

Add another 2 hours for S$32.70 (RM100)

Golden Screen Cinemas pricing & locations

Everything worth it comes with a price tag, but you’ll be delighted to discover that these packages are affordable.

Golden Screen Cinemas’ Package 1 is priced at S$61.50 (RM188) for 3 hours, while Package 2 is priced at S$81.75 (RM250), but comes with F&B and vouchers.

If 3 hours are not enough, Package 1 lets you add an hour at S$22.90 (RM70), while Package 2 lets you add 2 hours at S$32.70 (RM100).

Participating outlets include GSC Queensbay Mall, GSC Ipoh Parade, GSC AEON Bandaraya Melaka, and GSC Paradigm Mall Johor.

Do check out their Facebook post to view booking details, as well as terms and conditions.

Gather your gaming buddies

Whether you’re hooked on Genshin Impact or Ghost of Tsushima, playing them on the big screen is guaranteed to give you an enchanting game night with friends.

Besides the comfortable surroundings, you can expect premium speakers, air-conditioned comfort and snacks.

Unfortunately, we can’t travel to Malaysia yet due to the pandemic. However, we’re hopeful that we can cross the border soon once cases get under control.

In the meantime, we hope cinemas in Singapore will consider bringing this ingenious idea here, so you and your gamer friends can have a fun time together playing on massive screens.

