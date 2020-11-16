Bubble Domes Are Free To Book Provided You Order From Mall’s F&B Outlets

We often seek unique dining experiences for fun hangouts with our BFFs and memorable date nights with bae.

While some might think that it’s better to go overseas, there’s a new destination that’s a lot closer to home.

If you passed by the City Hall area recently, you might notice that Capitol Singapore mall has installed 10 bubble domes with air-conditioning, gorgeous florals, and comfy couch chairs in their Outdoor Plaza.

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to dine in an igloo, the inside of each transparent dome provides similar setting, albeit with a more cosmopolitan backdrop.

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect from these bubble domes.

Dining in domes is free

Locals on a tight budget will be delighted to know that dining in these bubble domes is free.

However, you must order a takeaway meal from the F&B outlets in the Capitol Singapore to dine inside.

From the outside, the style of the bubble dome is rather reminiscent of igloos found in colder climates.

Each igloo comes with air-con

However, since you won’t experience freezing temperatures in Singapore, each dome provides a twist on the igloo experience — they include an air-conditioning unit.

Thus, you’ll probably feel snug and cool inside this cosy haven, safe from our humid climate.

Domes have different themes

Better still, not all the domes are the same — they each have a different theme and aesthetic.

Choose a dome with a round tables for a romantic yet formal atmosphere for intimate conversations.

The glowing floral chandeliers ensure that you can wine and dine with family or bae till dark.

Other domes have comfy couch seats and coffee tables.

They’re ideal for groups to play complimentary board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly Neon Pop, and The Singaporean Dream — which are available on loan.

Another dome is equipped with musical instruments such as keyboards and guitars for those who’re musically inclined.

Time to show off your beautiful voice by singing along to tunes by Shawn Mendes or Taylor Swift.

And of course, the domes are designed to be Instagram-friendly, so snap away.

Cakes & meals from Capitol outlets

While you’ll need to order meals from an F&B outlet in the mall to stay in the dome, the food won’t be served to the dome.

Thus, you’ll have to order the food via takeaway and bring it in yourself.

However, being able to dine in the dome is definitely worth the effort.

For instance, these handmade French crêpes filled with fresh fruits and custard cream from Flor Patisserie is perfect for afternoon tea.

Private igloo dining on the cheap

Through their bubble domes with homey vibes, Capitol Singapore proves that we don’t have to splash the cash to dine in an “igloo”.

Due to safe distancing measures, however, a dome is allowed to accommodate up to 5 people. Getting together with patrons in other domes won’t be allowed.

The bubble domes are booked on a first-come-first-served basis, and can be rented for up to 2 hours — however, they’re all fully booked as of Sunday (15 Nov).

The good news is, they’ll return in Jan 2021, so if you missed out this time round, do check out the Capitol Singapore website and Facebook page or email enquiry@capitolsingapore.com for updates.

Here’s where Capitol Singapore is located:

Address: 11 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178884

Opening Hours: 11am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall

Website: Capitol Singapore

