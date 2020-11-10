Civet Cat Stranded On PIE Roadside Near Catholic Junior College Found Dead

It’s always worrying to see animals wandering onto our busy roads — accidents can easily happen if motorists are not paying attention.

On Tuesday (10 Nov), a netizen took to Facebook after spotting what appears to be the body of a cat stuck beneath road barriers along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Within minutes, officers from the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) arrived at the scene and removed the body of what appears to be a dead civet cat.

Civet cat stuck under PIE concrete road barrier

According to pictures on Facebook, the grey civet cat was spotted with its head underneath a concrete barrier along the PIE road shoulder.

The cat was reportedly found on the west-bound PIE before an overhead bridge that connects to Catholic Junior College.

Knowing the civet cat’s location, the netizen sought help from motorcyclists to save the creature from its predicament.

EMAS officers arrive at the scene minutes later

Minutes later, EMAS officers allegedly arrived at the scene to render assistance.

Sadly, help arrived a little too late, as the civet cat had already died.

Though the cause of death is unclear, some speculated that a car may have run over the civet cat, evident in its bulging eyes.

EMAS officers subsequently removed the carcass from the scene.

Hope the civet cat is in a better place now

Though the wild creature may not be anyone’s pet, the unfortunate state it passed away in is heartbreaking nonetheless.

We hope the civet cat didn’t suffer for long and that it’s in a better place now.

Kudos also go out to the EMAS officers who arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery.

