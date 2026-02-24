Cleaner in M’sia appeals for students living in dormitory not to throw away liquid in rubbish bin

Cleaner asks student dormitory residents not to put liquid in rubbish bin during Ramadan as they are fasting

A cleaner at a student dormitory in Malaysia has made an emotional appeal to residents, asking them not to dispose of liquids in the rubbish bins, especially during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The cleaner, who shared her plea on Threads on Monday (23 Feb), explained the difficulties she faces when collecting trash, particularly when it includes bags of liquid waste.

Cleaner struggles with liquid waste during Ramadan

In her post, the cleaner wrote: “Please, students staying in the dormitory, in this fasting month, feel sorry for the cleaning lady or aunt. Please appreciate us. Don’t throw watery garbage in the dustbin.”

Along with her message, she posted images of a soapy floor while in the middle of cleaning.

The cleaner, who works near an Islamic university, said it is tiring to go up and down three floors carrying four to 10 bags of trash, especially during Ramadan, when they are fasting.

Additionally, she often had to bring out trash bags filled with water, and getting them from the topmost floor in a building with no elevator made the task even more challenging.

Appeal for consideration ignored

Despite posting a notice asking students not to dispose of liquid waste in the bins, her pleas went ignored.

The cleaner shared that while she is still young and able to manage, her colleagues, who are in their 50s and 60s, struggle with the physical strain of this task.

‘”Our salary is not big, you know,” the woman also highlighted.

Netizens empathise with cleaner

Many netizens empathised with the cleaner and told her that her work is appreciated.

Some also reminded others to remove any liquid from containers before putting them in the trash, with one user saying this makes garbage bags heavy and easy to tear.

Meanwhile, a netizen went as far as to say that proper garbage disposal must be taught from kindergarten to high school to avoid this problem.

However, one user argued that it is the cleaner’s job to take out the rubbish and “make life easier” for others.

