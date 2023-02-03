Man In M’sia Drains Clogged Sink Using Baking Soda, Pipe Explodes & Injures Neighbour’s Children

Man Attempts To Drain Clogged Sink Using Baking Soda, Causes Pipe To Explode

Those of us who’ve encountered a clogged sink before would know how difficult it can be to clear.

While some may consider calling a plumber, a man in Malaysia took matters into his own hands and attempted to drain his clogged sink by using baking soda.

Harian Metro reported that the soda is believed to contain acid, which apparently reacted with the water flowing down into his neighbour’s unit, resulting in an explosion.

Neighbour’s children burned by water flowing from pipe

According to China Press, the incident happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday (31 Jan).

The neighbour, a 32-year-old housewife, told police that she heard a loud explosion from the kitchen.

This was followed by her children screaming, which prompted her husband to investigate.

Upon entering the kitchen, they discovered their two young children burned by water flowing from the pipes from the upstairs unit.

Subsequently, they conveyed their children to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries.

Their nine-year-old son suffered burns all over his scalp and body and had to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, their seven-year-old daughter sustained burns on her right thigh and has been discharged from the hospital.

Thankfully, both of the children are in stable condition.

Man tries to drain clogged sink using baking soda

Following the incident, the owner of the unit above them confessed to the police that he had wanted to drain his clogged sink.

To do this, he purchased a pack of baking soda for RM50 (S$15) online and poured it down the drain.

As it turns out, the acid believed to be in the baking soda triggered a chemical reaction when it came into contact with the water that flowed through the pipes.

Hence, the liquid exploded when it flowed down the pipe into the neighbour’s unit.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Featured image adapted from China Press.