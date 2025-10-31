Basketball coach in M’sia suspended for injuring female referee during match

Basketball coach suspended for injuring female referee

Authorities suspended a basketball coach for injuring a female referee during a Malaysian Basketball League (MBL) match. The incident occurred at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Friday (24 Oct).

Referee Ms Mandy Ngieng sustained an injury during a match between the Johor Southern Tigers and Parkcity Heat. Mr Goh Cheng Huat was the head coach.

Coach hits referee with coaching board

In a video circulating on social media, Ms Ngieng walks right outside the court, following the direction where the teams were playing.

She eventually passed by Mr Goh, who suddenly raised his hand, hitting Ms Ngieng in the head with his coaching board.

It is unclear whether the head coach did this intentionally. Ms Ngieng called for a timeout and pointed out her bleeding forehead. However, the man shouted at her, saying she was trying to blame him, before reluctantly apologising.

A male referee then intervened, separating the two and helping Ms Ngieng, who later shouted back at the coach, to the side.

The following day, Ms Ngieng posted a video on Instagram revealing that she went to the hospital to seek treatment for the gash on her forehead.

MBL suspends coach pending investigation results

On Saturday (25 Oct), the MBL released a statement regarding the incident, extending its “full support and best wishes” for Ms Ngieng’s recovery.

It said it suspended Mr Goh “to maintain discipline on the court and ensure the safety of all match officials”. MBL added that the investigation was pending results.

The league is currently gathering reports and statements from the Match Commissioner and technical officials.

Once MBL completes the investigation, it will forward the case to the Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA) Disciplinary Committee for a final determination. MBL stressed its commitment to “transparency, fairness, and integrity.”

“We take any actions that threaten the integrity of the game or the safety and well-being of referees, players and officials very seriously,” it wrote, adding that they will provide updates as the investigation goes on.

Coach’s basketball team says it was an accident

On the same day, Parkcity Heat’s management also released a statement on social media addressing the “unfortunate incident“.

It said that the team’s head coach “accidentally made contact with a match official”. Management stressed that it was “entirely unintentional and occurred in the heat of the competition.”

The management said the team and Mr Goh are “deeply concerned and extend our sincerest apologies to the injured official”. They have been in direct contact with Ms Ngieng to express their regret and wish for her full recovery.

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved in the game are of paramount importance to us,” management said in the statement. They added that the team is cooperating with the relevant authorities to review the incident.

Also read: 81-year-old high school basketball coach in US fired after violently yanking female player’s hair, faces charges

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Coco Line on Facebook, teckkmin on Instagram.