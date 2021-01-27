3 Collared Cats Allegedly Abandoned By Family, 2 More Thrown Out The Next Day

Pet abandonment is a sad but ongoing issue in Singapore, and many former pets can feel loss & confusion after being left alone.

Unfortunately, an animal lover found that a family in Woodlands had allegedly abandoned 3 collared cats.

Apparently, similar cases have happened before, allegedly driving up the community cat population.

The netizen has submitted reports to the police.

Collared cats abandoned by young family

On Tuesday (26 Jan), Facebook page Rescued cats for adoption said a young family had reportedly thrown out 3 collared cats at block 780D Woodlands Crescent.

Apparently, the page said that the cat population rose significantly during the pandemic.

They speculated that some cat owners decided to abandon their cats when they grew older, or are unwilling to pay sterilisation fees.

The cats found abandoned in the area seemed lost and waiting in the bushes, perhaps for their owners.

According to the post, the netizen has submitted videos, pictures and descriptions of the former owners to the police as well as Members of Parliament.

However, the netizen fears that the authorities may put down community cats should their population rise rampantly.

They warned that we should not blame the authorities should they start to put down cats due to the rise in numbers of community cats.

Family abandons 2 more cats the next day

In an update, the netizen shared that a cat feeder had found 2 more abandoned kittens on Wednesday (27 Jan), bringing the total to 5.

1 of them looks to be a rather young kitten.

For now, it seems that the kind-hearted animal lover is helping to feed the abandoned cats.

The netizen shared in the update that they’ll be meeting with various agencies regarding the rising number of abandonment cases.

Do not resort to abandoning

It is saddening to see fur kids being abandoned by families.

While they may have reasons for doing so, we should put in the effort to re-home them to ensure that pets don’t have to fend for themselves out in the open.

We hope that owners will treasure their pets, even if they can’t keep them anymore, and avoid resorting to abandonment.

