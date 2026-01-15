‘Slowest accident finalist’: 2 cars collide during slow lane change in Chinatown, hit 3rd car

2 cars collide in Chinatown when 1 of them attempts to change lane & the other fails to stop

A car that attempted to change lanes in Chinatown ended up colliding with two other cars, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Footage of the crash was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, with netizens incredulous at how the accident occurred, given the slow speed of the cars involved.

Toyota makes sharp turn to change lane in Chinatown

In the video, the vehicles were travelling along Upper Cross Street, towards the junction with Chin Swee Road.

As the centre lanes were congested, a white Toyota Altis attempted to filter into the far-left lane by making a sharp turn into the space between the kerb and a black car in front.

However, a white Mercedes travelling in the far-left lane was going straight, and neither driver appeared to slow down.

Mercedes & Toyota slowly collide with each other, 3rd car also hit

As both vehicles were not going at a high speed, they slowly collided with each other.

The impact caused the Mercedes tip to the left onto two wheels, with one of its wheels briefly driving over the Toyota.

The unfortunate black car, which was stationary at the time, also ended up getting hit on its side by the Toyota.

“Oh my god!” someone in the camcar exclaimed at the sight.

The camcar was forced to drive around the three affected cars, leaving them squashed across two lanes of the road.

2 people suffer minor injuries: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 9.30am on Tuesday (13 Jan).

Two people were assessed for minor injuries.

Both of them declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Netizens blame drivers of 2 cars for avoidable accident

Many netizens blamed the Mercedes driver, with one saying they had “three working days to step on the brake” to avoid the crash.

Others also noted that the Mercedes seemed to have sped up instead of slowing down or stopping when the Toyota entered their lane.

Another commenter jokingly called the Mercedes a “slowest accident finalist”.

But one user cast blame on the Toyota driver too, pointing out that they made an almost 90-degree last-minute swerve across two lanes.

Additionally, they neglected to signal left until after the collision.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.