Colmar Tropicale Is A French Village In Malaysia With A Rabbit Garden & Japanese Spa

The long-awaited Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will finally start from 29 Nov.

Whether you’re planning to travel for the upcoming holidays or later in 2022, we’ve found a quaint destination that should be on your bucket list.

Colmar Tropicale is a picturesque French-themed village with a rabbit garden and tatami spa. Best of all, the destination is only a 2-hour ride from KLIA by car.

We’ve done your homework for you if you’re already completely sold by the medieval French castle and charming aesthetic. Here’s what else to expect.

Colmar Tropicale has timbered houses & cobblestone streets

Located in West Malaysia’s natural rainforest, Colmar Tropicale is a medieval French village surrounded by lush green landscapes.

Though it looks like a small town, the half-timbered houses are a part of a hotel within the Berjaya Hills resort. Each house has carved window frames, flower-decked balconies, and brick walls that rival historic towns in rural France.

Because of its proximity to nature, you can walk along the cobblestone streets while marvelling at the ponds and majestic trees.

Rejuvenate yourself in rabbit garden & tatami spa

For animal enthusiasts, we highly recommend exploring Rabbit Park, which houses more than 200 species of rabbits. Here, you can cuddle and feed adorable creatures in an expensive open area.

To satisfy your craving for onsens and spas, take a trip to their Japanese village that boasts dazzling waterfalls and brooks filled with koi fishes.

The zen attraction has a Japanese Tea House and Ume Tatami Suite, so feel free to rejuvenate yourself amid pristine forests and natural landscapes.

Much like a Japanese resort, you can rent a traditional kimono and pamper yourself with their body scrubs, indoor and outdoor spa treatments, and aromatherapy massages.

Adventure park with zip line & paintball for thrillseekers

Adrenaline junkies can seek thrills at Colmar Tropicale’s Adventure Park, which has challenging courses to test your stamina.

To put an end to your sibling rivalries, settle the stakes by competing in Paintball Warfare in a natural jungle atmosphere.

Those who aren’t afraid of heights can opt for the Flying Fox zip line, which will have you speeding down at 100km per hour.

Cosy rooms & diverse food options

From S$55 (RM170) per night, you can book a well-furnished room with comfy beds, light wood furnishings, floral prints, air conditioning, TV, and a bathroom.

Once you wake up, open the windows and enjoy a cup of kopi while basking in the fairytale-like atmosphere.

Foodies will be spoilt for choice at their 9 dining outlets, including a French bakery, Japanese restaurant, authentic French fine dining, and Italian restaurant.

Definitely on our Malaysia bucket list

Thanks to the upcoming VTL with Malaysia, you can easily reach Colmar Tropicale. The destination is a 2-hour ride from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Address: KM 48 Persimpangan Bertingkat, Lebuhraya Karak, Bukit Tinggi, 28750 Bentong, Pahang, Malaysia

Check-in time: 3pm–6pm

Check-out time: 12pm

Website: Colmare Tropicale

Since travelling is within our reach, maybe it’s time to update your bucket list with new destinations. Live out your French-inspired fantasies while pampering in a tatami spa or playing in an adventure park.

