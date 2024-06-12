Near-complete condominium in Japan to be demolished for blocking view of Mt Fuji

A near-complete condominium in Japan is set to be demolished following complaints that the building was blocking views of Mount Fuji.

The residential building has been the subject of multiple complaints since its construction plans were announced in 2021.

The developers have issued a notice and apology saying they “failed to consider [local culture and scenery] adequately.”

According to Asahi Shimbun, Sekisui House — the building’s developers — notified city officials on 4 June that they would be discontinuing the project in western Tokyo.

The 10-floor, 18-unit property, named ‘Grand Maison Kunitachi Fujimi-dori’, is located in Kunitachi city, situated in the western portion of Tokyo Prefecture.

Since plans for its construction were announced in Feb 2021, the condominium has been subject to multiple complaints from locals.

Kunitachi residents said the building would obstruct the view of Mount Fuji and block sunlight for nearby neighbourhoods.

Interestingly, the condominium is built along Fujimi-Dori street, which translates directly to ‘Fuji View Street’.

Building plans changed after meetings

In June 2021, a council comprising academics and citizens discussed the construction of the condominium. They concluded that the finished condo would obstruct the view of Mount Fuji along Fujimi-Dori street.

This prompted Sekisui House to amend its construction plans, including reducing the height of the building.

In July 2022, the council praised the developers for the change, reported Asahi Shimbun.

However, in subsequent meetings, they pushed for an even greater reduction in height and size.

These changes were too much for the developer and discussions were “terminated” after two meetings.

Developer suddenly cancels building project

In a rare move, Sekisui House announced this month that it would be cancelling the project and demolishing the property.

Local experts say that after a construction project is legally approved — as was the case in this incident — there is usually a customary meeting with locals to find a “compromise”. However, the construction usually proceeds.

Pundits expressed concerns that the case might set a precedent for similar complaints in the country moving forward.

