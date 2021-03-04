Cookie & Cuddle Café Lets You Pet Adorable Doggos

Cuddling pets can warm your heart and uplift your spirits. For dog lovers who lack time and resources to raise their own furkid, hanging out with pups in dog cafés is the ideal pastime.

Enter Cookie & Cuddle, a dog haven in Little India named after sibling furkids Cookie and Cuddle.

Guests can cuddle and interact with dogs while munching on a French Bulldog-shaped taiyaki, as well as cookies, brownies, and coffee.

Source

Animal lovers who want to meet new furry friends will be delighted to make a visit and indulge in their one-of-a-kind taiyaki.

Cookie & Cuddle café inspired by 2 Chi-poos

Tucked away in Little India along Race Course Road, is a dog café which recently opened its doors this February.

Visitors can hang out with a pair of Chihuahua Poodle mix – or Chi-Poo for short – called Cookie and Cuddle. They also have a third pooch called Kiki.

Source

These furkids are usually in a playpen where guests can enter and have fun with them.

Source

Kiki and Cookie are paw-sitively adorable so we bet you’ll have a fun time in this new joint.

Source

Bulldog-shaped taiyaki

What sets this café apart from the typical pet café is their Doggyaki—a French Bulldog-shaped taiyaki.

The Japanese-inspired treat currently has 2 available fillings such as Kinako (soybean flavour) and Japanese Red Bean, according to 8days Singapore.

Source

Even better, their Doggyaki comes in a set that includes cookie butter or cookies and cream ice cream, topped with a dark chocolate bone.

Source

A set will set you back $12, a reasonable price for a cute treat that will make you go aww.

Brownies & coffee

Those with a sweet tooth can snag savoury confections like their homemade brownies in 2 flavours — Cookie Dough Brownie ($5.5) and Brown Butter Macadamia Chocolate Cookie ($4).

Source

Pair it with refreshing brews such as their Espresso, Masalatte (spiced tea latte), and Black or Iced White coffee priced from $4.50 to $7.50.

Source

How to reach Cookie & Cuddle café in Little India

Cookie & Cuddle Café is less than a 10-minute walk from both the Boon Keng MRT and the Farrer Park MRT.

Address: 432 Race Course Road, Singapore 218678

Opening Hours: Tues-Fri, 11am-6pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-7pm, Closed on Mondays

Website: Cookie & Cuddle Facebook page

A new hangout for animal lovers

With a new dog café, animal lovers can meet new furry friends and bring their own canines along so they can make new buddies.

Plus, their one-of-a-kind Doggyaki and decadent desserts make it a great hangout with your fellow pet owners or animal lovers.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to visit Cookie & Cuddle café.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, Facebook, and Instagram.