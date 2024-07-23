US retail store Costco now sells ‘doomsday dinner kit’ with shelf life up to 25 years

Costco now sells “doomsday dinner kit” with shelf life up to 25 years

With a recent global pandemic and natural disasters happening left and right, preparing for the possibility of an apocalypse has been an increasingly popular trend on Western social media.

These include videos of people sharing their methods of canning meat and produce, growing their own food, and stocking up their pantries.

On 30 June, food content creator and cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner shared on Instagram his recent Costco find — an emergency food bucket that boasts a shelf-life of up to 25 years and retails at USD62.99 (S$84.72).

“I’ve never seen this before,” he said in his video.

Describing it as a “Costco Apocalypse Dinner Kit” in his caption, he quipped: “When the world collapses and caves in, as long as you have your Readywise emergency food supply, all’s right with the world.”

Contains 150 servings of food and drinks

According to its Costo website listing, a “Readywise Emergency Food Bucket” priced at USD79.99 (S$107.58) contains a total of 150 servings of food and drinks.

In particular, it has 80 servings of entrees and sides, 30 servings of breakfast, and 40 servings of drinks.

The website goes on to list the variety of dishes included in the emergency food bucket. These include pasta alfredo, teriyaki rice, apple cinnamon cereal, vanilla pudding, orange drink, and a “whey milk alternative”.

On top of variety, the meals are also easy to prepare. You just need to add water to enjoy these.

Netizens weigh in on “doomsday dinner kit”

Mr Eisner’s video, which has garnered 2.1 million views and more than 50,000 likes at the time of writing, also gained a range of reactions on social media.

The emergency food bucket has been dubbed a variety of names, including the “doomsday dinner kit”.

One commenter jested that it was nice of the brand to give people a variety of dishes for a hypothetical apocalypse.

Some noted that emergency food kits have long been sold at Costco and that they make great emergency hurricane food supplies or camping food.

However, others also expressed their concerns, questioning the amount of preservatives that would have been added to the food to allow it to last up to 25 years.

