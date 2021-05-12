Singaporean Couple Arrested For Dumping Newborn Baby In Taiwan

Most mothers can probably attest that nothing comes close to the joy of holding your baby in your arms for the very first time.

However in a tragic case in 2019, a Singaporean couple was accused by Taiwanese authorities of dumping their newborn into a recycling bin in Taipei.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been actively working with Taiwanese authorities to help in the investigation.

The couple, both 25, were arrested on 28 Apr.

Couple arrested after 2 years

According to ChannelNews Asia (CNA), Taiwanese authorities requested assistance from SPF shortly after the discovery of a dead newborn baby found in a waste management facility on 26 Feb 2019.

A recycling company employee reportedly found the dead infant in a black plastic bag.

Source

Investigations revealed that the baby was initially dumped into a kitchen waste bin at Ximending, Taipei.

As investigations are still ongoing, SPF told CNA they are unable to comment further on the case for now.

Caught on CCTV throwing bag into a bin

Taiwan police told CNA in Mar 2019 that the DNA of the newborn girl matched the bloodstains found in the hotel room booked by the Singaporean couple.

Source

Additionally, CCTV footage captured a man dumping the plastic bag into a bin.

Taiwanese authorities issued a warrant for their arrest in Feb this year. The couple was suspected of homicide and dumping the baby’s body.

Hoping for closure

It’s truly tragic to learn about the demise of a newborn baby. There are better, more humane options we can seek if we are unprepared, such as leaving them at hospitals or orphanages.

As we do not know the circumstances surround this incident, we can only withhold judgement and let the authorities do their job now.

Rest in peace, little one.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan News.