M’sian Couple Accuse Each Other Of Dog Abuse After Breakup, Authorities Investigating

Malaysian Couple Share Videos Accusing Each Other Of Dog Abuse On Social Media After Breakup

Warning: The images and descriptions below may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

It’s not uncommon for couples to air their dirty laundry when they part ways, especially if their breakup is a non-amicable one.

A pair of exes in Malaysia, however, took things to the next level by sharing damning evidence accusing each other of dog abuse.

Pups are seen brutally caned and struck in the videos. One of the canines even had bloodied fur and looked to be on the verge of death.

Malaysian authorities have since gotten wind of the incident and are currently investigating the case.

Man accuses ex-girlfriend of beating up dogs in his house

On Monday (16 Oct), an anonymous Facebook account penned a post accusing a lady named Jolin of abusing dogs in her boyfriend’s house.

The post added that the abuse led to the death of some dogs and that it has since turned into an “addictive behaviour” for Jolin.

“She would feel physically uncomfortable if she didn’t abuse dogs for a day,” the OP claimed, adding that Jolin would “laugh excitedly” and treat the abuse like a “conquest”.

The Facebook post also came with a video clip that showed a brown dog whimpering as it was struck with a clothes hanger.

Another video showed a beige dog — which appeared unable to stand on its hind legs — waddling into its cage

Malaysian couple accuses each other of dog abuse in viral Facebook posts after breakup

One day later, Jolin penned a Facebook post of her own.

In her post, she claimed that her ex-boyfriend Jeff was behind the anonymous Facebook account.

Jolin admitted that she’d occasionally discipline her dogs, but Jeff had blown things out of proportion with his allegations.

She also accused Jeff of inflicting severe injuries to the dogs and throwing them around.

Accompanying the post was footage of a white dog being forcefully struck on its head.

It also came with a picture — presumably taken afterwards — showing what appears to be blood on its fur.

In another video, the same white dog was seen gasping for air as it lay motionless on the ground.

Jolin also claimed that Jeff had used her name to borrow funds and that he still owes her money to this day.

Interestingly, both Facebook posts have been taken down at the time of this article.

Authorities investigating incident

Speaking to China Press, Jeff claimed that Jolin had tortured two of their seven dogs to death.

When they parted ways, Jolin allegedly took the remaining five dogs without Jeff’s consent.

As for the debt situation, the 31-year-old admitted that he had borrowed RM60,000 (S$17,000) under Jolin’s name, but claimed that he had been paying off the monthly instalments on time.

China Press also managed to contact Jolin, who admitted that she would discipline the dogs when they chewed on wires and sofas around the house.

She then accused Jeff of threatening to throw the dogs down to the ground floor of the house if they broke up.

Censored videos from both posts have since been reposted on @myforeverdoggo, an Instagram page focused on promoting dog welfare.

The page added that the Malaysian Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) is currently investigating the incident.

They urge anyone with information on the case to reach out to the DVS or lodge a report with the police.

