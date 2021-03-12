Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (12 Mar 2021).

Of these, 9 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the second day in a row, there’s 1 case in the community.

Today’s numbers bring the total so far to 60,080.

Hopeful ease in travel restrictions soon

As many countries around the world roll out Covid-19 vaccines, greater defences may herald the easing of travel restrictions.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a radio interview today (12 Mar) that travel corridors may be in the works.

Doing away with the 14-day SHN, this initiative will encourage more travellers to visit Singapore and get our aviation as well as tourism industries up and running again.

Of course, they’ll come with certain requirements like a negative Covid-19 test, and likely a vaccination certificate.

Though the idea of a travel corridor sounds appealing, it’s only Mr Ong’s guess for now, as he anticipates leisure travels resuming in the second half of 2021.

Let’s continue our fight against Covid-19

Even with Covid-19 measures becoming the new norm we’ve embraced, we should continue to aim for better, and perhaps a return to the normalcy we once knew.

Let’s keep up with safe distancing, mask-wearing and SafeEntry check-ins for the time being, until we’re truly safe from the pandemic again.

