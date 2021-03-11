8 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (11 Mar).

Of the cases, 1 of them is in the community while the remaining 7 are imported.

This brings our national tally to 60,070.

The sole community infection is the first of such cases after 4 days.

All of the other imported cases were detected when they were serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

10 Covid-19 cases on 10 Mar, 9 of whom were asymptomatic

Yesterday (10 Mar), MOH reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all of which were imported.

Of the 10, 9 of them were asymptomatic. The patients had arrived from a myriad of countries including India, Turkey, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

All of them were placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive while during this period.

Smooth and speedy recovery to those infected

MS News wishes all who have been infected by the coronavirus a quick and smooth recovery.

Though the emergence of the community case might understandably cause some to feel worried, we are hopeful that the authorities will be successful in ringfencing and containing the infection.

Featured image by MS News.