Singapore Confirms 6 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (17 Nov).

All 6 are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no local transmissions, for the 7th consecutive day now.

Safe management measures to remain for a while

Even as we prepare to enter Phase 3 of reopening, we should keep in mind that most health and safety measures will be staying in place.

Yes, we may be able to meet up with more friends, but wearing masks will still be mandatory, along with other precautions.

SafeEntry to public places will no doubt remain, with a gradual transition towards usage of the TraceTogether app or token.

With more people cooperating on this, we can count on the chance that we’ll be able to carry on with Phase 3 smoothly and safely.

After all, TraceTogether is essential in helping the authorities trace close contacts, to keep infections at bay.

Pilot reopening of entertainment venues

Since the authorities are looking into commencing Phase 3 soon, they’re also making some headway into easing certain restrictions.

Our outings with friends may soon include visits to the pub, nightclub or karaoke lounge, once the pilot reopening of selected venues begins.

Contrary to the usual setting of such places, strict safe management measures mean smaller crowds and firm entry requirements.

Patrons at a nightclub in Shanghai. Image for illustration purposes only.

Besides wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, patrons should have tested negative for Covid-19 24 hours before their visit.

Venues will also have to restrict entry to Singapore residents and Work Pass holders only.

Road to zero daily cases

While there’s no clear sign as to when we’ll record zero new cases in a day, the ongoing streak of no local transmissions is an encouraging development.

Let’s hope that it continues for a long time to come.

